European Factors to Watch on Wednesday Dec 3

PARIS, Dec 3 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 17 to 20 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 35 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 9 points higher, or 0.2 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : Preliminary 2013/2014 Sage Group PLC Earnings Full Year 2014 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC Earnings MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2014 Avago Technologies Ltd Q2 2015 Brown-Forman Corp Q3 2014 PVH Corp MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0845 IT Markit/ADACI Svcs PMI Nov 0850 FR Markit Serv PMI Nov 0850 FR Markit Comp PMI Nov 0855 DE Markit Services PMI Nov 0855 DE Markit Comp final PMI Nov 0900 EZ Markit Services Final PMI Nov 0900 EZ Markit Comp Final Nov 0930 GB Markit/CIPS Serv PMI Nov 1000 EZ Retail sales Oct 1315 US ADP National Employment Nov 1445 US Markit Comp final PMI Nov 1445 US Markit Svcs PMI Final Nov 1500 US ISM N-Mfg PMI Nov ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,066.55 0.64 % 13.11 NIKKEI 17720.43 0.32 % 57.21 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 471.07 -0.17 % -0.79 EUR/USD 1.2369 -0.1 % -0.0012 USD/JPY 119.23 0.03 % 0.0400 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.289 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.748 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,200.20 0.14 % $1.64 US CRUDE $67.21 0.49 % 0.33 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES DIP, OIL UP AS INVENTORIES DECLINE > ENERGY SHARES LEAD WALL ST HIGHER; TELECOMS SLIP > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES UP 0.32 PCT > TREASURIES-PRICES SAG AS WALL ST RALLIES, CORPORATE DEBT DEALS DRAG > DOLLAR HITS 7-YEAR HIGH VS YEN; AUSSIE SLIDES AFTER WEAK GDP > GOLD STEADIES NEAR $1,200 AS OIL FIRMS; SENTIMENT REMAINS BEARISH > LONDON COPPER SLIPS; CREDIT PINS BACK CONSUMER BUYS > OIL REBOUNDS 1 PERCENT AFTER SHARP LOSSES; US DATA SUPPORTS (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)