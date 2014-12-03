版本:
European Factors to Watch on Wednesday Dec 3

PARIS, Dec 3 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
 to open 17 to 20 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 35 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 9 points higher, or 0.2 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
 Preliminary 2013/2014 Sage Group PLC Earnings                
 Full Year 2014 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC Earnings          
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    Q4 2014 Avago Technologies Ltd                    
    Q2 2015 Brown-Forman Corp                        
    Q3 2014 PVH Corp                                 
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    0845 IT Markit/ADACI Svcs PMI Nov
    0850 FR Markit Serv PMI Nov
    0850 FR Markit Comp PMI Nov
    0855 DE Markit Services PMI Nov
    0855 DE Markit Comp final PMI Nov
    0900 EZ Markit Services Final PMI Nov
    0900 EZ Markit Comp Final Nov
    0930 GB Markit/CIPS Serv PMI Nov
    1000 EZ Retail sales Oct
    1315 US ADP National Employment Nov
    1445 US Markit Comp final PMI Nov
    1445 US Markit Svcs PMI Final Nov
    1500 US ISM N-Mfg PMI Nov
    
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT:
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,066.55    0.64 %    13.11
 NIKKEI                              17720.43    0.32 %    57.21
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       471.07   -0.17 %    -0.79
 EUR/USD                               1.2369    -0.1 %  -0.0012
 USD/JPY                               119.23    0.03 %   0.0400
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.289        --     0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.748        --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,200.20    0.14 %    $1.64
 US CRUDE                              $67.21    0.49 %     0.33
   
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES DIP, OIL UP AS INVENTORIES DECLINE 
  > ENERGY SHARES LEAD WALL ST HIGHER; TELECOMS SLIP 
  > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES UP 0.32 PCT 
  > TREASURIES-PRICES SAG AS WALL ST RALLIES, CORPORATE DEBT DEALS DRAG 
  > DOLLAR HITS 7-YEAR HIGH VS YEN; AUSSIE SLIDES AFTER WEAK GDP 
  > GOLD STEADIES NEAR $1,200 AS OIL FIRMS; SENTIMENT REMAINS BEARISH 
  > LONDON COPPER SLIPS; CREDIT PINS BACK CONSUMER BUYS 
  > OIL REBOUNDS 1 PERCENT AFTER SHARP LOSSES; US DATA SUPPORTS 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
