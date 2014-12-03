版本:
Europe Factors to Watch-Shares seen mixed; Nordic telecoms eyed

PARIS, Dec 3 European stocks were seen mixed on Wednesday,
pausing after the previous session's rally, with Nordic telecom operators
Telenor and TeliaSonera in focus after agreeing to merge
their Danish operations.
    At 0727 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX 
and for France's CAC were down 0.1 percent to up 0.2 percent.
    Investors awaited UK and euro zone services PMI data, UK chancellor George
Osborne's Autumn statement, as well as U.S. ADP jobs data. Figures released
earlier showed that China's services sector grew slightly faster in November,
although the data failed to soothe worries about the softening Chinese economy.
 
    Shares in oil and gas firms will be in focus again as Brent climbed
above $71 a barrel, helped in part by data showing a bigger-than-expected fall
in crude stocks supported U.S. oil prices.
    Miners will be eyed as Chinese steel and iron ore futures dropped on
Wednesday amid worries steel demand in the world's top consumer may remain weak
as construction activity slows during winter. 
           
    Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v)
    Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0730 GMT: 
    
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,066.55    0.64 %    13.11
 NIKKEI                              17720.43    0.32 %    57.21
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       470.89   -0.21 %    -0.97
 EUR/USD                               1.2369    -0.1 %  -0.0012
 USD/JPY                               119.29    0.08 %   0.1000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.303        --     0.02
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.753        --     0.01
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,200.40    0.15 %    $1.84
 US CRUDE                              $67.11    0.34 %     0.23
    
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES DIP, OIL UP AS INVENTORIES DECLINE 
  > ENERGY SHARES LEAD WALL ST HIGHER; TELECOMS SLIP 
  > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES UP 0.32 PCT 
  > TREASURIES-PRICES SAG AS WALL ST RALLIES, CORPORATE DEBT DEALS DRAG 
  > DOLLAR HITS 7-YEAR HIGH VS YEN; AUSSIE SLIDES AFTER WEAK GDP 
  > GOLD STEADIES NEAR $1,200 AS OIL FIRMS; SENTIMENT REMAINS BEARISH 
  > LONDON COPPER SLIPS; CREDIT PINS BACK CONSUMER BUYS 
  > OIL REBOUNDS 1 PERCENT AFTER SHARP LOSSES; US DATA SUPPORTS 
    
    COMPANY NEWS:
    
    SAIPEM, ENI 
    The potential termination of the South Stream gas pipeline project could
result in Saipem losing 1.25 billion euros ($1.55 billion) in revenues in 2015,
CEO Umberto Vergine told financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview.
 
        
    TELENOR, TELIASONERA 
    The Nordic telecom operators agreed on Wednesday to merge their Danish
operations, with the companies each holding half of a joint venture, they said
in separate statements. 
    
    LLOYDS BANKING GROUP 
    The bank has sold a 1.6-billion-pound ($2.50 billion) portfolio of Irish
mortgages to Goldman Sachs GS.N and CarVal, a private equity group, the
Financial Times newspaper reported. 
    
    BREWIN DOLPHIN 
    The British wealth manager on Wednesday posted a fall in full-year pretax
profit of 70 percent to 8.6 million pounds($13.5 million), hit by one-off costs
including that from a failed roll-out of new software. 
    
    ISS 
    The main shareholders in the Danish business services firm sold 13.5 percent
of the company's existing stock for 4.1 billion Danish crowns ($682 million),
the company said on Wednesday. 
    
    SANOFI 
    The drugmaker said it had entered exclusive talks to transfer its Toulouse
research and development site to German rival Evotec. 
    
    NOVARTIS 
    The Swiss drugmaker said a regional court in Italy had upheld a decision by
Italian antitrust authorities which found Novartis and Roche ROG.VX colluded in
anti-competitive practices. 
    
    ALLIANZ 
    The Pimco Total Return Fund posted its 19th straight month of outflows in
November, totaling $9.5 billion, but withdrawals are down dramatically since
former Chief Investment Officer Bill Gross' exit. 
    
    E.ON 
    China's Shanghai Electric Power 600021.SS said on Wednesday it was in
preliminary contact with top German utility E.ON over the possible purchase of
its Italian assets. 
    
    LUFTHANSA 
    The airline's supervisory board is expected to discuss plans to expand
low-cost operations, including a foray into low-cost long-haul.
    Separately, pilots at Lufthansa said they would strike again on Thursday on
long-haul and cargo flights, after a two-day stoppage on Monday and Tuesday
stranded thousands of travellers. 
    
    IBM 
    IBM is enjoying a wave of major technology outsourcing deals from European
customers in the fourth quarter and the new contract signings are not over yet,
an executive for the computer services giant said in an interview. 
    
    A2A 
    The two main public shareholders of A2A have started to sell part of their
stakes in Italy's biggest regional utility to raise cash for stretched local
coffers, a spokesman for one of the investors said on Tuesday. 
    
    SAFRAN, AIRBUS 
    European nations approved funding for a new Ariane 6 space rocket on
Tuesday, pooling their resources in a single, simplified version to tackle
growing international competition. 
    
    BARRY CALLEBAUT 
    Cocoa global supply will exceed demand in the current 2014/15 market year,
the chief executive of Barry Callebaut , the world's biggest maker of industrial
chocolate, said on Tuesday. 
    
    SAFRAN 
    The board of Safran, which faces a change in leadership when Chairman and
Chief Executive Jean-Paul Hertemann reaches the end of his mandate next year,
will meet on Friday, Les Echos daily reports. The board will review
recommendations to split the role into two, with Philippe Petitcolin, head of
the Morpho division, and Oliver Andries, CEO of Turbomeca, slated as possible
candidates for the CEO role. 
       
    NEXITY 
    BPCE, France's second-biggest retail bank, said it is selling a 4 percent
stake in the French real estate group via a share placement on the market.
 
    
    MAUREL & PROM 
    The oil exploration and services firm announced two positive results for its
Ezanga permit in Gabon. 
    
    YOOX 
    The five days from the Thursday of Thanksgiving Day to the following Monday
were the five best days of sales ever, the group said in a statement on Tuesday.
 
    
    SIEMENS 
    The engineering firm has signed a contract worth 1.3 billion zlotys ($387
million) before tax to build an electricity and heating unit at a power plant
for Poland's largest refiner PKN Orlen PKN.WA, PKN said in a statement on
Tuesday. 
    
    SALZGITTER 
    The steelmaker said it assumed that credit insurance would cover most of any
loss it accrued from Russia's decision to drop the South Stream gas pipeline
project. 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)
