公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 4日 星期四 14:24 BJT

European Factors to Watch on Dec. 4

LONDON, Dec 4 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE
100 to open 11 to 13 points higher, or as much as 0.19 percent,
Germany's DAX to gain 17 to 21 points, or as much as 0.21 percent, and
France's CAC 40 to rise 6 to 7 points, or as much as 0.16 percent.
    Investors' focus will be on the European Central Bank's policy meeting and
U.S. initial jobless claims data later in the session.
    The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 0.5 percent
higher at 1,399.97 points in the previous session.
    
    MACROECONOMIC EVENTS (GMT) 
    0630 FR ILO Unemployment Rate
    1200 GB Bank of England bank Rate
    1245 EZ ECB rate 
    1330 US Initial Jobless Claims
    
    Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v)
    Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v)
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0622 GMT: 
  
                                               LAST     PCT CHG      NET CHG
 S&P 500                                   2,074.33      0.38 %         7.78
 NIKKEI                                    17887.21      0.94 %       166.78
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                             473.81      0.62 %         2.91
 EUR/USD                                     1.2301     -0.07 %      -0.0009
 USD/JPY                                     119.89       0.1 %       0.1200
 10-YR US TSY YLD                             2.280          --        -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                               0.745          --         0.00
 SPOT GOLD                                $1,206.80      -0.2 %       -$2.39
 US CRUDE                                    $67.92       0.8 %         0.54
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)
