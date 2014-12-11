版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 11日 星期四 14:32 BJT

European Factors to Watch on Thursday Dec 11

PARIS, Dec 11 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 19 to 22 points lower, or down 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 35 to 38 points lower, or down 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 16 to 18 points lower, or down 0.4 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
 Half Year 2014 Sports Direct PLC Earnings                    
 Q4 2014 Ocado Group PLC Interim Management Statement          
 John Wood Group PLC Pre-close Trading Update                
 Half Year 2014/2015 Darty PLC Earnings                        
 Q1 2014/2015 Zodiac Aerospace SA Corporate Sales               
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    Q4 2014 Adobe Systems                             
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    0700 DE CPI final Nov
    0700 DE HICP final Nov
    0745 FR CPI Final Nov
    0900 IT Industrial output Oct
    1015 EZ Results of TLTRO take-up
    1330 US initial jobless claims
    1330 US retail sales Nov
    1500 US business inventories Oct
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0628 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,026.14   -1.64 %   -33.68
 NIKKEI                               17257.4   -0.89 %  -155.18
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       462.42   -0.81 %    -3.76
 EUR/USD                               1.2439   -0.06 %  -0.0008
 USD/JPY                               118.32    0.43 %   0.5100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.164        --    -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.679        --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,223.20   -0.29 %   -$3.50
 US CRUDE                              $61.44    0.82 %     0.50
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA DOWN AS OIL FALL HITS SENTIMENT 
  > US STOCKS-INDEXES END DOWN MORE THAN 1 PCT AS ENERGY FALLS FURTHER 
  > NIKKEI SLIPS TO 2-WEEK LOW ON STRONG YEN AND OIL PRICE DROP 
  > FOREX-DOLLAR GETS RESPITE VS YEN; KIWI RISES AFTER RBNZ 
  > PRECIOUS-GOLD CLIMBS TOWARDS 7-WK HIGH AS DOLLAR, EQUITIES SLIDE 
  > METALS-DOLLAR DROP EASES PRESSURE ON METALS 
  > BRENT EDGES UP TOWARD $65, BUT SAUDI STANCE ON OUTPUT CURBS GAINS 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐