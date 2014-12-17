版本:
European Factors to Watch on Wednesday Dec 17

PARIS, Dec 17 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 59 to 67 points lower, or down 1.1 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 117 to 118 points lower, or down 1.2 percent, and France's CAC
40 to open 64 to 66 points lower, or down 1.6 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
 Interim Dixons Carphone PLC Earnings                 
 Q2 Immofinanz AG Earnings                               
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    Q2 2015 FedEx                                    
    Q2 2015 General Mills Inc                        
    Q4 2014 Joy Global Inc                           
    Q2 2015 Oracle Corp                               
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0619 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,972.74   -0.85 %   -16.89
 NIKKEI                              16819.73    0.38 %    64.41
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       448.94   -0.72 %    -3.27
 EUR/USD                               1.2484   -0.18 %  -0.0023
 USD/JPY                               116.98    0.51 %   0.5900
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.057        --    -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.598        --    -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,197.16    0.08 %    $0.95
 US CRUDE                              $54.79   -2.04 %    -1.14
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-INVESTORS TAKE COVER FROM RUSSIA CRISIS, OIL DROP 
  > US STOCKS-WALL ST FALLS 3RD SESSION, LED BY TECH, DISCRETIONARIES 
  > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES UP 0.38 PCT 
  > FOREX-DOLLAR PULLS OFF LOWS BUT UNDER PRESSURE AHEAD OF FED 
  > PRECIOUS-GOLD HOLDS BELOW $1,200, FED IN FOCUS 
  > COPPER RETREATS ON NEGATIVE CHINA, RUSSIA ROUBLE CRISIS 
  > BRENT DROPS BELOW $60 AS OPEC, RUSSIA KEEP OUTPUT STEADY AMID GLUT 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
