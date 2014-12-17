European Factors to Watch on Wednesday Dec 17

PARIS, Dec 17 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 59 to 67 points lower, or down 1.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 117 to 118 points lower, or down 1.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 64 to 66 points lower, or down 1.6 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Interim Dixons Carphone PLC Earnings Q2 Immofinanz AG Earnings MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q2 2015 FedEx Q2 2015 General Mills Inc Q4 2014 Joy Global Inc Q2 2015 Oracle Corp MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0619 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,972.74 -0.85 % -16.89 NIKKEI 16819.73 0.38 % 64.41 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 448.94 -0.72 % -3.27 EUR/USD 1.2484 -0.18 % -0.0023 USD/JPY 116.98 0.51 % 0.5900 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.057 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.598 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,197.16 0.08 % $0.95 US CRUDE $54.79 -2.04 % -1.14 > GLOBAL MARKETS-INVESTORS TAKE COVER FROM RUSSIA CRISIS, OIL DROP > US STOCKS-WALL ST FALLS 3RD SESSION, LED BY TECH, DISCRETIONARIES > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES UP 0.38 PCT > FOREX-DOLLAR PULLS OFF LOWS BUT UNDER PRESSURE AHEAD OF FED > PRECIOUS-GOLD HOLDS BELOW $1,200, FED IN FOCUS > COPPER RETREATS ON NEGATIVE CHINA, RUSSIA ROUBLE CRISIS > BRENT DROPS BELOW $60 AS OPEC, RUSSIA KEEP OUTPUT STEADY AMID GLUT (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)