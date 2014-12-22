European Factors to Watch-European, UK shares seen higher

LONDON, Dec 22 European and UK stock markets were expected to
open higher on Monday, buoyed by gains in the United States and Asia, although
traders were also expected to keep a wary eye on political developments in
Greece.
Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up
by 32 points, or 0.5 percent. They also expected Germany's DAX to edge
up by 5 points, or 0.1 percent, and for France's CAC 40 to open up by 13
points, or 0.3 percent.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras offered on Sunday to bring pro-European
independents into the government and hold new elections in late 2015 if
lawmakers back him to elect a new president.
Samaras' surprise announcement came two days ahead of the second round of
voting for president and follows a disappointing result for the government in
the first round last week when it won less support than expected.
The head of state is a largely ceremonial post but if the 300-member
parliament does not choose a president by the third vote on Dec. 29, elections
will have to be held by early February, putting negotiations over Greece's
bailout at risk.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0617 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,070.65 0.46 % 9.42
NIKKEI 17,635.14 0.08 % 13.74
EUR/USD 1.2253 0.22 % 0.0027
USD/JPY 119.52 0.03 % 0.0300
10-YR US TSY 2.164 -- -0.01
YLD
10-YR BUND YLD 0.595 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,199.20 0.32 % $3.85
US CRUDE $57.75 1.09 % 0.62
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)