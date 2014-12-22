European Factors to Watch-European, UK shares seen higher

(Adds more company news items)
LONDON Dec 22 European and UK stock markets were expected to
open higher on Monday, buoyed by gains in the United States and Asia, although
traders were also expected to keep a wary eye on political developments in
Greece.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 futures contract rose 0.6
percent. Germany's DAX futures rose 0.5 percent, France's CAC futures
advanced 0.4 percent while financial spreadbetters at IG expected
Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 32 points, or 0.5 percent.
On Wall Street on Friday, U.S. shares rose, with the S&P 500 coming
within a few points of its closing record high. The S&P has risen 5 percent
since Wednesday to log its best three-day gain since 2011, after the U.S.
Federal Reserve said it would be "patient" on raising benchmark U.S. interest
rates, depending on domestic growth and inflation.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras offered on Sunday to bring pro-European
independents into the government and hold new elections in late 2015 if
lawmakers back him to elect a new president.
Samaras' surprise announcement came two days ahead of the second round of
voting for president and follows a disappointing result for the government in
the first round last week when it won less support than expected.
The head of state is a largely ceremonial post but if the 300-member
parliament does not choose a president by the third vote on Dec. 29, elections
will have to be held by early February, potentially putting negotiations over
Greece's bailout at risk.
COMPANY/MACROECONOMIC NEWS:
BANK OF ENGLAND:
The recent sharp fall in oil prices should not be seen as a signal of where
inflation will be in a couple of years' time, according to a Bank of England
policymaker who has been voting for a hike in interest rates.
ITALY POLITICS:
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi won a confidence vote to get his
tax-cutting 2015 budget through the Senate on Saturday and it is expected to be
definitively approved by the lower house of parliament next week.
ADIDAS :
Adidas has sold more than 3 million Germany soccer shirts in the past year,
with demand boosted by the national team's victory at the World Cup tournament
in July, its chief executive told a German magazine published on Sunday.
AIRBUS :
The European Union launched a trade dispute at the World Trade Organization
on Friday to challenge what it considers illegal U.S. subsidies for Airbus rival
Boeing Co and other aerospace manufacturers in the U.S. state of
Washington. Separately, Pratt & Whitney said on Friday its engine for Airbus'
A320neo family of narrowbody airplanes has won certification from the Federal
Aviation Administration.
ASTRAZENECA :
U.S. company Pfizer is unlikely to come back with a fresh bid for
AstraZeneca, the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceuticals group's top executive was quoted
as saying by Swedish business daily Dagens Industri on Saturday.
BAYER :
China has officially approved imports of a genetically modified Bayer
CropScience soybean variety after seven years of review, the company said on
Friday, raising expectations that approval notices will come soon for other
biotech crops.
BILFINGER /IMPLENIA :
German engineering and services company Bilfinger SE on Monday said it had
sold parts of its construction division to Switzerland-based Implenia.
DEUTSCHE BANK :
Deutsche Bank faces a fine for making false statements in connection with
the Kirch media group's long-running bankruptcy case, German daily Sueddeutsche
Zeitung reported. Separately, co-chief executive Juergen Fitschen told Welt am
Sonntag that consolidation of the European retail banking market was overdue but
would not commit on whether that could mean a sale of Postbank.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM /AXEL SPRINGER :
Deutsche Telekom is in talks to sell its Internet portal T-Online and online
marketer Interactive Media to publisher Axel Springer, German media reported at
the weekend. Separately, two U.S. agencies said on Friday that T-Mobile US
has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by the U.S. government over
unauthorized charges placed on customers' bills, a practice known as cramming,
and to pay at least $90 million.
FERROVIAL :
Spanish infrastructure giant Ferrovial SA tore up a sweetened $830 million
offer for Australia's Transfield Services Ltd, putting the contractor
under pressure to show it can thrive as the country's mining boom grinds to a
halt.
NESTE OIL :
Finnish oil refiner Neste Oil lifted its full-year profit guidance by about
37.5 percent on the back of a reinstatement of the renewable fuel tax credit in
the United States, favourable business performance and a one-off gain.
SAINSBURY :
The chief executive of Sainsbury's said on Sunday it would take another 18
months to two years before "extremely challenging" conditions in the grocery
market improved.
THALES :
French defence electronics maker Thales is set to name former EDF
boss Henri Proglio as non-executive chairman and its own second-in-command
Patrice Caine as chief executive, two sources close to the matter told Reuters
on Sunday.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)