European Factors to Watch on Tuesday, Dec 23

PARIS, Dec 23 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 35 to 37 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 34 to 37 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 15 to 16 points higher, or up 0.4 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
    No major European company reporting on Tuesday.
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    Q1 2015 Walgreen Co                       
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    0745 FR Consumer Spending Nov
    0745 FR GDP detailed Q3
    0900 IT retail sales Oct
    0930 GB GDP Q3
    1330 US durable goods Nov
    1330 US GDP final Q3
    1455 US U Mich Sentiment final Dec
    1500 US Core PCE Price Index Nov
    
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0622 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,078.54    0.38 %     7.89
 NIKKEI                              17635.14    0.08 %    13.74
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       462.76   -0.61 %    -2.83
 EUR/USD                               1.2231    0.02 %   0.0002
 USD/JPY                               120.13    0.07 %   0.0800
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.157        --    -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.601        --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,180.21    0.47 %    $5.55
 US CRUDE                              $55.64    0.69 %     0.38
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA PAUSES AFTER WALL ST PEAK, OIL PARES LOSSES 
  > US STOCKS-DOW, S&P END AT RECORDS IN 4TH DAY OF GAINS FOR WALL ST 
  > NIKKEI CLOSES AT 2 WEEK-HIGH ON OIL REBOUND 
  > FOREX-HIGH-FLYING DOLLAR PAUSES IN HOLIDAY LULL, U.S. DATA EYED 
  > PRECIOUS-GOLD INCHES UP AFTER LOSSES, BUT STILL NEAR 3-WEEK LOW 
  > METALS-LONDON COPPER INCHES UP, BUT OVERSUPPLY WORRIES DRAG 
  > OIL PRICES RISE ON HOPES FOR FIRM U.S. ECONOMIC DATA 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
