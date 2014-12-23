European Factors to Watch on Tuesday, Dec 23

PARIS, Dec 23 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 35 to 37 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to open 34 to 37 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 15 to 16 points higher, or up 0.4 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: No major European company reporting on Tuesday. MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q1 2015 Walgreen Co MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0745 FR Consumer Spending Nov 0745 FR GDP detailed Q3 0900 IT retail sales Oct 0930 GB GDP Q3 1330 US durable goods Nov 1330 US GDP final Q3 1455 US U Mich Sentiment final Dec 1500 US Core PCE Price Index Nov ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0622 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,078.54 0.38 % 7.89 NIKKEI 17635.14 0.08 % 13.74 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 462.76 -0.61 % -2.83 EUR/USD 1.2231 0.02 % 0.0002 USD/JPY 120.13 0.07 % 0.0800 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.157 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.601 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,180.21 0.47 % $5.55 US CRUDE $55.64 0.69 % 0.38 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA PAUSES AFTER WALL ST PEAK, OIL PARES LOSSES > US STOCKS-DOW, S&P END AT RECORDS IN 4TH DAY OF GAINS FOR WALL ST > NIKKEI CLOSES AT 2 WEEK-HIGH ON OIL REBOUND > FOREX-HIGH-FLYING DOLLAR PAUSES IN HOLIDAY LULL, U.S. DATA EYED > PRECIOUS-GOLD INCHES UP AFTER LOSSES, BUT STILL NEAR 3-WEEK LOW > METALS-LONDON COPPER INCHES UP, BUT OVERSUPPLY WORRIES DRAG > OIL PRICES RISE ON HOPES FOR FIRM U.S. ECONOMIC DATA (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)