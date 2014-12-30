版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 30日 星期二 15:53 BJT

European Factors to Watch-Futures point to lower start

(Adds further company news, updates futures prices)
    LONDON, Dec 30 European shares were indicated to open lower on
Tuesday, with futures on the euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index,
Germany's DAX and France's CAC down by between 0.4 percent and
0.5 percent at 0754 GMT. 
    Asian shares extended losses on Tuesday, as a sharp selloff in commodities
overnight and political uncertainty in Greece made investors less willing to
take risks in the final trading days of 2014. 
    
    TALKTALK, TESCO 
    British broadband provider TalkTalk is in negotiations to buy grocer Tesco's
loss-making video-streaming service Blinkbox to bolster its TV business, the
Financial Times said on Monday. 
    
    NEXT 
    British clothing retailer Next delivered a 2.9 percent rise in sales in the
run up to Christmas, towards the upper end of its predictions, enabling it to
say full-year profit would rise by about 11.5 percent. 
        
    EDF ENI, BASF 
    Russia's Gazprom has agreed to buy its European partners BASF's Wintershall,
EDF and Eni out of the scrapped South Stream gas pipeline project, the companies
said in statements on Monday. 
    Italy's energy watchdog has extended to Jan. 31 an emergency gas supply
scheme that had been due to end on Monday which allows troubled steel producer
Ilva to keep its doors open. 
    
    BAE SYSTEMS 
    Britain-based defence contractor BAE Systems said it is in discussions to
sell its anti-tax evasion software, NetReveal to some central European
countries, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
    
    FINMECCANICA 
    U.S. helicopter producer Sikorsky Aircraft Corp has submitted a bid in a $3
billion tender for utility helicopters for the Polish armed forces, sources
familiar with the process said on Monday, joining the race against France's
Airbus and Finmeccanica's unit AgustaWestland. 
    
    GLENCORE 
    Production from the Koniambo nickel plant in the South Pacific French
territory of New Caledonia has been suspended after a metal spill last week,
part owner Glencore said on Tuesday. 
    
    BMW 
    Indicated 0.6 percent lower
    Toray Industries will supply carbon fiber to BMW, Nikkei reported.
 
    
    ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI 
    Moody's has assigned a 'Baa1' insurance financial strength rating with a
stable outlook to Generali Italia, the main Italian insurance company of the
Generali group, the rating agency said on Monday.
    
    SANTANDER 
    Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is considering
making a bid for Portuguese lender Novo Banco SA, the bank carved out of Banco
Espirito Santo SA (BES), Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar
with the matter. 
    
    TELEFONICA 
    The Mexican telecoms regulator on Monday set the 2015 rates for
interconnection fees between competing networks as part of measures to open up
its historically hidebound sector dominated by Carlos Slim's America Movil.
 
    
    MAPFRE, FUNESPANA 
    Spanish funeral services company Funespana said on Monday that majority
shareholder Mapfre plans to make an offer for the shares it does not already own
to take the company private. 
    
    SIKA 
    A proposed board member of Switzerland's Sika, set to be acquired for $2.8
billion by Saint-Gobain, said on Monday he is withdrawing his
candidacy after concluding he would not be independent.
    
    JD WETHERSPOON 
    Britain's JD Wetherspoon will open 200 new pubs over the next five years,
creating 15,000 jobs in a 400 million pound ($620 million) expansion across
Britain and Ireland, the company said on Monday. 
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    0900 IT Business confidence Dec
    0900 EZ M3 Nov
    1400 US CasheShiller Oct
    1500 US Consumer Confidence Dec
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0624 GMT: 
        
                                                      LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                                          2,090.57     0.09 %       1.8
 NIKKEI                                           17450.77    -1.57 %   -279.07
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                    464.86    -0.69 %     -3.24
 EUR/USD                                            1.2131    -0.16 %   -0.0020
 USD/JPY                                            120.30    -0.29 %   -0.3500
 10-YR US TSY YLD                                    2.190         --     -0.02
 10-YR BUND YLD                                      0.545         --     -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                                       $1,187.86     0.44 %     $5.15
 US CRUDE                                           $53.13     -0.9 %     -0.48
 
  
  > ASIAN SHARES WILT AS WORRY OVER GREECE SAPS RISK APPETITE    
  > WALL ST LITTLE CHANGED BUT S&P HITS RECORD                   
  > NIKKEI SLIPS ON FINAL 2014 DAY BUT ENDS THE YEAR UP 7.1 PCT  
  > BOND PRICES RISE AS GREEK ELECTION CONCERNS SPUR BIDS        
  > EURO DIPS TO 29-MONTH LOW AS GREEK VOTE SPARKS ANXIETY       
  > GOLD INCHES UP AS EQUITIES EASE, DOLLAR STRENGTH CAPS GAINS  
  > COPPER NEAR 4-1/2-YEAR LOW AS CHINA GROWTH FEARS WEIGH       
  > BRENT DROPS TOWARDS 5-YEAR LOW NEAR $57, SUPPLY GLUT WEIGHS  

 (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)
