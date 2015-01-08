European Factors to Watch-Shares seen higher on Fed, data

LONDON, Jan 8 European shares were expected to open sharply
higher on Thursday, tracking gains in the United States and Asia, with strong
U.S. private sector jobs data and a recovery in oil prices seen supporting the
market.
The market is also likely to get some boost from the minutes of the Fed's
December meeting released late on Wednesday. The central bank pressed ahead with
its plans to begin raising interest rates later this year, but Fed officials
said they could be "patient" in deciding when to begin the process.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 equity index, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC were up between 1.3 percent and 1.8 percent at 0752
GMT.
The S&P 500 rose 1.2 percent on Wednesday, its biggest daily
percentage gain since Dec. 18, retracing some of its 4.2 percent loss over the
previous five sessions tied to concerns about plunging oil prices and global
economic weakness.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share index closed 0.5 percent
higher in the previous session, while Japanese stocks posted their biggest rise
in three weeks on Thursday.
Britain's biggest grocer Tesco will be in focus as it plans to sell
assets and cut hundreds of millions of pounds of costs to fund lower prices in
store as part of its plan to fight back from the biggest crisis in its
95-year-history.
Standard Chartered will also be eyed as the Asia-focused bank is
closing the bulk of its global equities business and axing 4,000 retail banking
jobs to aggressively cut costs to reverse its fortunes, according to a memo seen
by Reuters.
Energy shares will be in the spotlight after Brent crude oil prices extended
gains on Thursday to hold above $51 a barrel after an unexpected fall in U.S.
crude stocks snapped a 4-session decline the previous day.
Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v)
Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v)
MARKET SNAPSHOT at 0718 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,025.90 1.16 % 23.29
NIKKEI 17167.1 1.67 % 281.77
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 464.81 1.26 % 5.77
EUR/USD 1.1806 -0.26 % -0.0031
USD/JPY 119.92 0.56 % 0.6700
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.982 -- 0.03
10-YR BUND YLD 0.481 -- 0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,207.50 -0.21 % -$2.55
US CRUDE $48.71 0.12 % 0.06
> ASIA STOCKS CLIMB AFTER UPBEAT U.S. JOBS, EURO NEAR 9-YR LOW
> WALL ST UP MORE THAN 1 PCT, BOOSTED BY JOBS DATA, FED
> NIKKEI POSTS BIGGEST RISE IN 3 WEEKS ON SOLID U.S. DATA, REBOUND IN OIL
> PRICES ALMOST FLAT ON ANXIETY ABOUT GLOBAL GROWTH
> EURO GETS DEFLATION JITTERS, DOLLAR CLIMBS
> OIL HALTS 4-DAY DROP, U.S. STOCKPILE DATA SUPPORTS
COMPANY NEWS:
TESCO
Britain's biggest grocer Tesco plans to sell assets and cut hundreds of
millions of pounds of costs to fund lower prices in store as part of its plan to
fight back from the biggest crisis in its 95-year-history.
MARKS & SPENCER
Marks & Spencer posted a worse than expected 5.8 percent drop in underlying
sales of clothing, gifts and homeware in its Christmas quarter, exacerbated by
online delivery problems.
STANDARD CHARTERED
Standard Chartered is closing the bulk of its global equities
business and axing 4,000 retail banking jobs as Peter Sands moves to
aggressively cut costs to reverse the Asia-focused bank's fortunes, according to
a memo seen by Reuters.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Air France-KLM achieved a 1.3 percent year-on-year rise in passenger traffic
last month, driven by growth on routes to and from Americas and Asia, data
showed on Thursday.
NOVARTIS
A panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration unanimously backed the
approval of Novartis AG's copy of Amgen Inc's blockbuster cancer drug
Neupogen, setting the stage for the regulator's first approval of a biosimilar.
Novartis also said it will submit regulatory applications in the United
States for two treatments against chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
after late-stage clinical studies yielded good results.
CGG
Seismic oil and gas services group CGG said it completed its 2014 debt
refinancing program. Due to the strong and seasonal level of cash generated
during the fourth quarter, net debt at the end of 2014 is expected to be
significantly reduced to around $2.425 billion compared to $2.6 billion at the
end of September 2014.
BALDA AG
The company said its supervisory board relieved directors of two divisions
of their duties with immediate effect.
BMW, DAIMLER
China will allow selected auto dealers registered in Shanghai's free trade
zone to import and sell cars without the consent of foreign carmakers, according
to an official notice published late on Wednesday.
QIAGEN
The genetic testing company announced the launch of a new-generation product
to detect tuberculosis infections.
HAYS
British recruiting firm Hays reported an 11 percent rise in underlying
second-quarter net fees, after it saw strong demand in Asia, continental Europe
and Britain, adding to hopes that a global economic recovery is under way.
TALKTALK
TalkTalk Telecom Group announced the acquisition of the blinkbox movies
business and the Tesco broadband and voice base from Tesco.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)