European Factors to Watch-Rebound seen petering out, data eyed

LONDON Jan 9 Markets were seen opening on a subdued note in
Europe on Friday after a fall in German industrial output and ahead of U.S.
non-farm payrolls data, following strong gains in the previous session driven by
hopes that central banks would stick to their accommodative post-crisis stance.
At 0729 GMT, EuroStoxx 50 futures were trading down 0.8 percent,
German DAX futures were down 0.4 percent and French CAC 40 futures
were down 0.5 percent.
The euro continued to flirt with fresh nine-year lows against the dollar.
Figures out of Germany showed industrial output from Europe's No. 1 economy
in November fell 0.1 percent month-on-month, compared with a Reuters consensus
forecast gain of 0.4 percent. Exports also fell sharply.
A strong U.S. non-farm reading would strengthen prospects of the U.S.
Federal Reserve hiking rates later this year and again highlight the contrast in
policies between the ECB, now facing euro zone deflation and seen on the brink
of adopting quantitative easing.
"An extremely positive number could cause some ripples particularly given
the timing of a Fed rate hike, as it would suggest that any slack in the US
labour market could disappear faster than anticipated," said Michael Hewson, CMC
Markets analyst.
In China, data on Friday showed inflation in the world's second largest
economy hovered close to a five-year low, giving policymakers more room to ease
policy and support growth.
BANCO SANTANDER
The Spanish bank announced late on Thursday it sold a near 10 pct stake of
new shares at 6.18 euros per share in an accelerated process, a discount of
around 10 percent to the current price.
TESCO
Moody's cut the UK supermarket retailer's credit rating to "junk", the first
of the three major rating agencies to do so.
SANOFI
Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron announced on Friday that two
clinical trials showed that a monthly dose of experimental drug alirocumab was
effective in patients with high cholesterol.
ROCHE
The Swiss drugmaker said U.S. regulators had approved its blood test for
detecting the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and the Hepatitis B and C
Viruses (HBV, HCV) in donated blood products.
HERMES
The French luxury goods company achieved its 2014 sales target and is
looking to expand in Germany through bigger stores in cities where it already
has shops, according to an executive's interview with German daily Handelsblatt.
SODEXO
The French catering-to-vouchers group posted organic growth of 2.3 percent
to reach revenue of 5.08 billion euro in the first quarter of its fiscal year.
ABENGOA
The renewable energy and engineering company Abengoa will meet bond and loan
repayments next month with ease, its chief executive officer told Reuters in an
interview.
TUI GROUP - The world's largest leisure tourism company is buying
luxury cruise ship MS Europa 2 for 278 million euros ($328 million) in cash and
debt, a spokesman said on Thursday, to bolster results at its Hapag-Lloyd cruise
business.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
> ASIA STOCKS GAIN ON HOPES FOR SOLID US JOB REPORT
> NIKKEI RISES ON US OPTIMISM, HOPES OF ECB EASING; FAST RETAILING SOARS
> TREASURIES-PRICES PULL BACK AS WALL ST JUMPS, OIL STEADIES
> EURO NEAR 9-YEAR LOW, DOLLAR FIRM AHEAD OF US JOBS DATA
> PRECIOUS-GOLD FIRM AHEAD OF U.S. JOBS DATA, POISED FOR WEEKLY GAIN
> METALS-COPPER HOLDS NEAR 4-1/2-YEAR LOW, HEADS FOR 4TH WEEKLY LOSS
> OIL HEADS FOR 7TH WEEKLY LOSS AS SUPPLY GLUT DRAGS
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent)