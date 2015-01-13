版本:
European Factors to Watch on Tuesday Jan 13

PARIS, Jan 13 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 16 to 19 points lower, or down 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open flat to 5 points lower, or down as much as 0.1 percent, and
France's CAC 40 to open 5 to 8 points lower, or down 0.2 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
 Debenhams PLC Interim Management Statement                          
 Q3 2014/2015 Suedzucker AG Earnings                                   
 Pace PLC Trading Statement                                          
 Rathbone Brothers PLC Trading Statement                             
 WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC Christmas Trading Statement            
 Greggs PLC Christmas Trading Update                                 
 Q4 2014 SIG PLC Trading Statement                                   
 Q3 2014 Big Yellow Group PLC Interim Management Statement           
 Carrs Milling Industries PLC Interim Management Statement            
 ASOS PLC Christmas Statement                                         
 Q2 2015 Ashmore Group PLC Asset Under Management Statement           
 Full Year 2014 Geberit AG Sales                                       
 Metro AG Christmas Trading Statement                                  
 Q3 2014/2015 Agrana Beteiligungs AG Earnings                          
 Q4 2014 Michael Page International PLC Trading Statement            
 Full Year 2014 Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA Trading Statement            
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    Q4 2014 CSX Corp                                 
    Q2 2015 Linear Technology Corp                    
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    0700 DE Wholesale price index Dec
    0900 IT industrial output Nov
    0930 GB CPI Dec
    0930 GB PPI Dec
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0618 GMT: 
  
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,028.26   -0.81 %   -16.55
 NIKKEI                              17087.71   -0.64 %  -110.02
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       470.41    0.19 %     0.87
 EUR/USD                               1.1824   -0.08 %  -0.0009
 USD/JPY                               118.75    0.36 %   0.4300
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.902        --    -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.470        --    -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,234.15    0.07 %    $0.89
 US CRUDE                              $45.04   -2.24 %    -1.03
 
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA SHARES ON DEFENSIVE AS OIL EXTENDS LOSSES 
  > US STOCKS-WALL ST FALLS; ENERGY SHARES DRAGGED DOWN FURTHER BY OIL 
  > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES DOWN 0.64 PCT 
  > TREASURIES-U.S. BOND YIELDS FALL ON STOCKS, THREE-YEAR AUCTION 
  > FOREX-DOLLAR SLIPS, FALLING US TREASURY YIELDS WEIGH 
  > PRECIOUS-GOLD CLIMBS TO 12-WEEK HIGH AS OIL AND EQUITIES DROP 
  > METALS-LONDON COPPER RETREATS BELOW $6,000; NEARS FIVE-YEAR LOW 
  > OIL PRICES EXTEND FALL DESPITE RECORD CHINA IMPORTS 
    

