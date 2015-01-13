European Factors to Watch on Tuesday Jan 13

PARIS, Jan 13 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 16 to 19 points lower, or down 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open flat to 5 points lower, or down as much as 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 5 to 8 points lower, or down 0.2 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Debenhams PLC Interim Management Statement Q3 2014/2015 Suedzucker AG Earnings Pace PLC Trading Statement Rathbone Brothers PLC Trading Statement WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC Christmas Trading Statement Greggs PLC Christmas Trading Update Q4 2014 SIG PLC Trading Statement Q3 2014 Big Yellow Group PLC Interim Management Statement Carrs Milling Industries PLC Interim Management Statement ASOS PLC Christmas Statement Q2 2015 Ashmore Group PLC Asset Under Management Statement Full Year 2014 Geberit AG Sales Metro AG Christmas Trading Statement Q3 2014/2015 Agrana Beteiligungs AG Earnings Q4 2014 Michael Page International PLC Trading Statement Full Year 2014 Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA Trading Statement MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2014 CSX Corp Q2 2015 Linear Technology Corp MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0700 DE Wholesale price index Dec 0900 IT industrial output Nov 0930 GB CPI Dec 0930 GB PPI Dec ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0618 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,028.26 -0.81 % -16.55 NIKKEI 17087.71 -0.64 % -110.02 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 470.41 0.19 % 0.87 EUR/USD 1.1824 -0.08 % -0.0009 USD/JPY 118.75 0.36 % 0.4300 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.902 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.470 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,234.15 0.07 % $0.89 US CRUDE $45.04 -2.24 % -1.03 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA SHARES ON DEFENSIVE AS OIL EXTENDS LOSSES > US STOCKS-WALL ST FALLS; ENERGY SHARES DRAGGED DOWN FURTHER BY OIL > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES DOWN 0.64 PCT > TREASURIES-U.S. BOND YIELDS FALL ON STOCKS, THREE-YEAR AUCTION > FOREX-DOLLAR SLIPS, FALLING US TREASURY YIELDS WEIGH > PRECIOUS-GOLD CLIMBS TO 12-WEEK HIGH AS OIL AND EQUITIES DROP > METALS-LONDON COPPER RETREATS BELOW $6,000; NEARS FIVE-YEAR LOW > OIL PRICES EXTEND FALL DESPITE RECORD CHINA IMPORTS (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)