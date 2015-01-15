European Factors to Watch-Shares seen rebounding; H&M sales beat

(Adds futures, further company news) LONDON, Jan 15 European shares were indicated to rebound on Thursday, taking their cue from a technical bounce in oil and copper prices overnight, although markets were expected to remain volatile as investors reassessed global growth prospects. Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 equity index, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were between 1.1 percent and 1.2 percent higher at 0726 GMT. Oil and mining stocks could see some relief from their recent, sharp losses after Brent crude staged a late recovery on Wednesday to record the biggest percentage rise since June 2012, although it dipped again early on Thursday. Copper climbed after hitting its lowest level since January 2009. "A late rebound in oil prices...looks set to see markets open higher this morning, with the volatility of recent days set to continue," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said. Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, was also in focus after it posted a 15 percent rise in December sales from a year ago, beating forecasts. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 1.6 percent lower on Wednesday, knocked down by worries over the pace of global growth that were fuelled by grim U.S. retail sales data and cuts to the World Bank's economic forecasts. COMPANY NEWS ALLIANZ Indicated 0.8 percent higher The Pimco Total Return Fund, one of the world's largest bond funds, ended December with an increase in U.S. government-related holdings and nearly dumped all its holdings of developed countries' foreign currencies-denominated government bonds. BEIERSDORF Indicated 1 percent higher The maker of Nivea skin cream reported an expected rise in 2014 sales on Thursday and confirmed its full-year profit target. DEUTSCHE BANK Indicated 1.3 percent higher An arbitration panel has denied U.S. brokerage firm Oppenheimer & Co's OPY.N attempt to collect more than $30 million from Deutsche Bank AG related to the sale of auction-rate securities that the bank created. FRAPORT Indicated 0.6 percent higher The number of passengers at Frankfurt airport fell 2 percent year-on-year in December, airport operator Fraport said. HENNES & MAURITZ The world's second-biggest fashion retailer posted a 15 percent rise in December sales from a year ago, beating forecasts. ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - British finance minister George Osborne said he would need to decide quickly about a sale of the government's stake in the bailed-out Royal Bank of Scotland after May's election, adding he hoped to be able to recover taxpayers' money. CREDIT SUISSE Credit Suisse Group AG will ask U.S. regulators at a hearing on Thursday to allow it to manage pensions following a criminal guilty plea, but will face resistance from groups determined to stop what they see as the rubber-stamping of such waivers. UK HOUSEBUILDERS British house prices rose at their slowest annual pace since May 2013 at the end of last year, as tighter lending rules and a looming national election weighed on buyer demand, an industry body said on Thursday. TULLOW OIL Africa-focused oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil has written off $2.3 billion in relation to exploration work and some of its assets in 2014 and reduced its 2015 investment programme for a second time, the company said on Thursday. RICHEMONT Cartier owner Richemont said weak luxury watch demand in Hong Kong and Macau made sales growth ground to a halt in the final quarter of 2014, echoing comments by luxury peers this week. For more, click on ORKLA A unit of the Norwegian conglomerate has agreed to buy Swedish consumer goods maker Cederroth in a transaction valuing the firm at 2.02 billion Swedish crowns ($250 million) on a debt free basis, Orkla said. The sellers are funds managed by CapMan and Litorina. OHL Mexican builder and transport infrastructure firm OHL Mexico said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell 24.99 percent stakes in two of its subsidiaries to a fund controlled by Australia's IFM Investors for 8.78 billion pesos. TELEFONICA The Mexican unit of Spanish telecoms company Telefonica is not in talks to buy assets belonging to tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, Telefonica Mexico's chairman Francisco Gil Diaz told Reuters on Wednesday. DASSAULT A French delegation will visit New Delhi this month to try to salvage an agreement to supply 126 Rafale fighter jets to the Indian Air Force, in one of the world's biggest defence deals, which has hit a snag over the local assembly of the planes. ADP The operator of Paris's airports said passenger traffic rose 3.2 percent in December to 7.3 million people, including a 3.9 percent increase at Charles de Gaulle and a 1.5 percent rise at Orly. AIR FRANCE-KLM Air France will present additional cost-cutting measures to its unions at a special session of its works council on Feb. 5, two sources familiar with the matter said. SANOFI The drugs firm said it had entered a strategic manufacturing collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim to produce biologics. ROCHE Genome pioneer J. Craig Venter has signed a multi-year deal to sequence and analyze tens of thousands of genomes for Roche's Genentech unit in a deal aimed at identifying new drug targets and biomarkers, the companies said. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Symbol Event H&M December sales Associated British Foods PLC Trading Statement for the 16 weeks to 3 January 2015 Home Retail Group PLC Q3 2014/2015 Trading Statement Release Tullow Oil Q4 2014 PLC Trading Statement Release Beiersdord Preliminary 2014 Beiersdorf AG Corporate Sales Release Bovis Homes Group PLC Trading Statement for the year ended 31 December 2014 MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2014 Intel Corp Q4 2014 Schlumberger NV Q4 2014 Bank of America Corp Q4 2014 Citigroup Inc Q4 2014 BlackRock Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0900 DE Full-year GDP 12M 1000 EZ Eurostat Trade Nov 1330 US NY Fed Manufacturing Jan 1330 US Initial jobless claims w/e 1330 US PPI Dec 1530 Philly Fed Jan (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alistair Smout)