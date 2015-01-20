European Factors to Watch on Tuesday Jan 20

PARIS, Jan 20 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 32 to 36 points higher, or up 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX to open 40 to 45 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 15 to 18 points higher, or up 0.4 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Preliminary 2014 Komax Holding AG Earnings Q4 2014 SAP SE Earnings Preliminary 2014 Banca IFIS SpA Earnings Q4 2014 William Hill PLC Trading Statement Dragon Oil PLC Trading Statement Q4 2014 IQE PLC Trading Statement Half Year 2015 IG Group Holdings PLC Earnings Stock Spirits Group PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement Q4 & FY 2014 Unilever PLC Earnings Q4 & FY 2014 Unilever PLC Earnings Q4 2014 Novozymes A/S Earnings Q4 2014 SEB SA Corporate Sales Q4 2014 Accor SA Corporate Sales Q4 2014 BHP Billiton PLC Operational Review Q3 2014/2015 Cybergun SA Sales MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2014 Allegheny Technologies Inc Q4 2014 Baker Hughes Inc Q3 2015 CA Inc Q4 2014 Delta Air Lines Inc Q4 2014 Halliburton Co Q4 2014 International Business Machines Co Q4 2014 Johnson & Johnson Q4 2014 Morgan Stanley Q4 2014 M&T Bank Corp Q4 2014 Netflix Inc Q4 2014 Regions Financial Corp MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0700 DE Producer Prices Dec 0900 IT trade balance Nov 1000 DE ZEW Jan ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0628 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG NIKKEI 17366.3 2.07 % 352.01 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 467.41 0.04 % 0.17 EUR/USD 1.1573 -0.27 % -0.0031 USD/JPY 118.44 0.76 % 0.8900 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.810 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.444 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,276.71 0 % $0.01 US CRUDE $47.51 -2.42 % -1.18 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA RELIEVED BY CHINA GROWTH > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES UP 2.07 PCT > FOREX-DOLLAR RISES TO 1-WEEK HIGH VS YEN ON RELIEF OVER CHINA GROWTH > PRECIOUS-GOLD NEAR 4-MONTH HIGH ON WORRIES OVER EUROPE, GLOBAL ECONOMY > METALS-COPPER EDGES UP AFTER CHINA DATA RELIEVES MARKETS > OIL MARKETS DIP ON WEAK CHINA GDP DATA (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)