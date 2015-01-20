版本:
European Factors to Watch on Tuesday Jan 20

PARIS, Jan 20 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 32 to 36 points higher, or up 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 40 to 45 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 15 to 18 points higher, or up 0.4 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
                                                                    
 Preliminary 2014 Komax Holding AG Earnings                     
 Q4 2014 SAP SE Earnings                                         
 Preliminary 2014 Banca IFIS SpA Earnings                      
 Q4 2014 William Hill PLC Trading Statement                    
 Dragon Oil PLC Trading Statement                              
 Q4 2014 IQE PLC Trading Statement                             
 Half Year 2015 IG Group Holdings PLC Earnings                 
 Stock Spirits Group PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement            
 Q4 & FY 2014 Unilever PLC Earnings                             
 Q4 & FY 2014 Unilever PLC Earnings                             
 Q4 2014 Novozymes A/S Earnings                                   
 Q4 2014 SEB SA Corporate Sales                                  
 Q4 2014 Accor SA Corporate Sales                                
 Q4 2014 BHP Billiton PLC Operational Review                   
 Q3 2014/2015 Cybergun SA Sales                                   
  
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    Q4 2014 Allegheny Technologies Inc                
    Q4 2014 Baker Hughes Inc                          
    Q3 2015 CA Inc                                   
    Q4 2014 Delta Air Lines Inc                       
    Q4 2014 Halliburton Co                            
    Q4 2014 International Business Machines Co        
    Q4 2014 Johnson & Johnson                         
    Q4 2014 Morgan Stanley                           
    Q4 2014 M&T Bank Corp                             
    Q4 2014 Netflix Inc                                
    Q4 2014 Regions Financial Corp                   
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    0700 DE Producer Prices Dec
    0900 IT trade balance Nov
    1000 DE ZEW Jan
    
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0628 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 NIKKEI                               17366.3    2.07 %   352.01
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       467.41    0.04 %     0.17
 EUR/USD                               1.1573   -0.27 %  -0.0031
 USD/JPY                               118.44    0.76 %   0.8900
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.810        --    -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.444        --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,276.71       0 %    $0.01
 US CRUDE                              $47.51   -2.42 %    -1.18
 
 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
