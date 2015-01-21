版本:
European Factors to Watch on Wednesday Jan 21

PARIS, Jan 21 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 16 to 27 points higher, or up as much as 0.4 percent,
Germany's DAX to open 13 to 30 points higher, or up as much as 0.3
percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 8 to 16 points higher, or up as
much as 0.4 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
 Q1 2014/2015 Barry Callebaut AG Corporate Sales                          
 Full Year 2014 Galenica AG Corporate Sales                                
 Q1 2014/15 Chr Hansen Holding A/S Earnings                                
 Q3 2015 SABMiller PLC Trading Update                                    
 Pearson PLC Trading Statement                                            
 Q3 2014 FirstGroup PLC Interim Management Statement                     
 Computacenter PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement                           
 Q3 2014 Land Securities PLC Interim Management Statement                 
 WH Smith PLC Christmas Trading Statement                                 
 Q2 2014 J D Wetherspoon PLC Interim Management Statement                
 Q1 2015 Diploma PLC Interim Management Statement                         
 Q3 2014 Halfords Group PLC Interim Management Statement                 
 Genel Energy PLC Trading and Operations Update                           
 Q3 2014 Poundland Group PLC Interim Management Statement                 
 Q3 2015 Pets at Home Group PLC Trading Statement                          
 Q3 2014/2015 Alstom SA Corporate Sales                                    
 Q4 2014 ASML Holding NV Earnings                                          
 Full Year 2014 SGS SA Earnings                                            
 Full Year 2014 Lonza Group AG Earnings                                    
 Q3 2014/2015 Dixons Carphone PLC Christmas Trading Statement           
 Q4 2014 Hochschild Mining PLC Production Results                         
 Q4 2014 Avanza Bank Holding AB Earnings                                    
 Q4 2014 Castellum AB Earnings                                             
 Q4 2014 Spir Communication SA Sales                                       
 Preliminary 2014 Sonae SGPS SA Trading Statement                         
                                                                             
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    Q4 2014 American Express Co                      
    Q4 2014 Discover Financial Services              
    Q4 2014 eBay Inc                                  
    Q1 2015 F5 Networks Inc                           
    Q4 2014 Fifth Third Bancorp                       
    Q4 2014 Kinder Morgan Inc                        
    Q4 2014 Navient Corp                              
    Q4 2014 Northern Trust Corp                       
    Q4 2014 SanDisk Corp                              
    Q4 2014 UnitedHealth Group Inc                   
    Q4 2014 United Rentals Inc                       
    Q4 2014 U.S. Bancorp                             
    Q3 2015 Xilinx Inc                                
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    0930 GB BoE MPC vote Jan
    0930 GB ILO unemployment rate Nov
    1330 US building permits Dec
    1330 US housing starts Dec
    
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0623 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,022.55    0.15 %     3.13
 NIKKEI                              17280.48   -0.49 %   -85.82
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       475.08    1.35 %     6.34
 EUR/USD                               1.1583    0.29 %   0.0034
 USD/JPY                               117.63   -0.98 %  -1.1600
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.790        --    -0.02
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.452        --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,302.90    0.72 %    $9.34
 US CRUDE                              $46.93    0.99 %     0.46
 
 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
