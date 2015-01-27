版本:
European Factors to Watch- Shares seen steady after 8-day rally

    LONDON, Jan 27 European shares were expected to open flat on
Tuesday as mixed corporate updates from blue chips including Siemens 
and Ericsson tempered investor appetite for stocks after an eight-day
rally.
    At 0713 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 equity index, Germany's
DAX and France's CAC were between flat and up 0.1 percent.     
    Results from industrial conglomerate Siemens injected some caution into the
market. Shares in the German firm were seen opening nearly 3 percent lower after
it said profit from its industrial units fell 4 percent last quarter, driven by
a drop at its power and gas unit, where it is grappling with price pressure, and
its healthcare unit. 
    Mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson posted fourth-quarter
operating profit roughly in line with expectations on Tuesday and said business
in North America had slowed further. 
    A snow storm engulfing New York is expected to keep many investment banks
and fund managers on skeleton staff on Tuesday, though the main exchanges all
plan to open as usual. 
    The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares has risen for
eight straight days, boosted by expectations of further monetary stimulus from
the European Central Bank, which was finally announced last Thursday.
    If the index managed to close higher on Tuesday, it would have recorded its
longest winning streak since April 2014.
    
    COMPANY NEWS
    
    SIEMENS 
    Siemens said profit from its industrial units fell 4 percent last quarter,
driven by a drop at its power and gas unit, where it is grappling with price
pressure, and its healthcare unit.
    Late on Monday, Siemens announced a major reshuffle of its management board,
appointing a new team to run its healthcare business and saying the chief of its
struggling power and gas unit would leave this week. 
    
    NOVARTIS 
    Swiss drugmaker Novartis forecast sales and profit to grow at a faster pace
this year as recent drug successes and its portfolio overhaul help it weather
the impact of generic competition. 
    
    ERICSSON 
    Mobile telecom gear maker posted fourth-quarter operating profit roughly in
line with expectations on Tuesday and said business in North America had slowed
further. 
    
    PHILIPS 
    The Dutch healthcare and lighting company on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter
earnings in line with expectations, but said it expected new restructuring costs
this year and would miss long-term sales and earnings targets by 1 percent.
    
    GAMESA 
    Spain's Gamesa said on Tuesday it has won a contract to supply wind
turbines with 84 megawatt capacity to a consortium headed by Iberdrola 
and Neoenergia in Brazil. 
    
    UK BANKS
    The number of complaints received by Britain's Financial Ombudsman Service
about the mis-selling of loan insurance by banks and other financial services
firms fell in the fourth quarter of 2014, the service said on Tuesday.
 
    
    AIRBUS 
    Turkish Airlines is in negotiations to obtain 10 or more Airbus
A380 jets in a deal potentially worth $4 billion based on a direct purchase at
catalogue prices, two people familiar with the matter said. 
    
    THYSSENKRUPP 
    Shareholder Cevian believes that "much potential can be lifted (at
ThyssenKrupp) with the right decisions", Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung quoted
Cevian's Germany chief Jens Tischendorf as saying.
    
    VOLKSWAGEN 
    Volkswagen has promised to continue to set sensible sales targets for its
car dealers in China to ensure a financially healthy distribution network in a
slowing market. 
    
    ENEL 
    The Italian utility has approved the issue of bonds worth up to 1 billion
euros that will be offered in exchange for existing bonds, the company said on
Monday. Enel also named Luca D'Agnese as head of its Latin American business.
 
    
    FCC, ACS, SACYR, FERROVIAL 
    Waste disposal units of 39 companies have been fined 98 million euros for
anti-trust practices, including the sharing of contracts and personnel. 
     
    UNIPOLSAI 
    The company said in a statement on Monday its shareholders had approved the
mandatory conversion of the class a and class b saving shares into common shares
of Unipolsai. 
    
    AER LINGUS, INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP (IAG) 
    Aer Lingus's board has recommended an improved 1.36 billion-euro ($1.52
billion) takeover offer from International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG)
, the Irish airline said on Tuesday. 
    
    * EASYJET 
    British low-cost airline easyJet guided that first-half seasonal
losses would fall this year, as the group added more seats to successful routes
and succeeded in drawing in more business passengers. 
    
    DMG MORI SEIKI 
    Japanese DMG Mori Seiki Co Ltd's stake in the German DMG Mori Seiki
has risen above 25 percent to 26.50 percent. The Japanese firm has made a
takeover offer for Germany's DMG. 
    
    SABLE MINING  
    Sable Mining aims to begin production from its Nimba iron ore mine in Guinea
in the first half of next year after last week's deal to use infrastructure in
neighbouring Liberia, the company's chairman said on Monday.
    
    SMA Solar 
    Germany's biggest solar company raised the number of jobs it plans to cut to
about 1,600, or roughly one-third of its workforce, and said it would probably
not return to profit this year as European demand slides further.
 
    
    AENA IPO-AENA.MC
    Books are covered for the stock market listing of Spanish airport group
Aena, two sources close to the deal said on Monday, after strong demand for the
shares in the first day of "roadshow" meetings with investors. 
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    AMC    Q1 2015 Apple Inc                         
    BMO    Q4 2014 Pfizer Inc                        
    BMO    Q2 2015 Procter & Gamble Co               
    AMC    Q4 2014 Yahoo! Inc                        
    21:00  Q4 2014 Stryker Corp                      
    BMO    Q4 2014 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co           
    12:30  Q4 2014 Caterpillar Inc.                  
    BMO    Q4 2014 DuPont                            
    11:00  Q4 2014 Danaher Corp                      
    AMC    Q4 2014 AT&T Inc                          
    AMC    Q3 2015 Electronic Arts Inc               
    BMO    Q4 2014 Freeport-McMoRan Inc              
    BMO    Q4 2014 Lockheed Martin Corp              
    BMO    Q4 2014 Nucor Corp                        
    BMO    Q4 2014 United Technologies Corp          
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    0930 GB GDP Q4
    1330 US Durable goods Dec
    1400 US CaseShiller Nov
    1445 US Markit Comp Jan
    1500 US Consumer Confidence Jan
    1500 US Consumer Confidence Jan    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0634 GMT:     
    
                                                   LAST       PCT CHG    NET CHG
 S&P 500                                       2,057.09        0.26 %       5.27
 NIKKEI                                         17768.3        1.72 %     299.78
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                 481.37        0.19 %       0.89
 EUR/USD                                         1.1228       -0.08 %    -0.0009
 USD/JPY                                         118.22       -0.19 %    -0.2300
 10-YR US TSY YLD                                 1.818            --      -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                                   0.393            --       0.00
 SPOT GOLD                                    $1,279.74       -0.09 %     -$1.12
 US CRUDE                                        $44.93       -0.49 %      -0.22
 
  
  > ASIA SHARES INCH AHEAD, EURO STEADY AS FED MEETS           
  > WALL ST RISES AFTER GREEK ELECTIONS; ENERGY CLIMBS                
  > NIKKEI HITS 4-WEEK HIGH ON GREECE ELECTION RELIEF, STIMULUS HOPES 
  > BONDS END ON SOFT NOTE AS SNOWSTORM SLOWS TRADING               
  > EURO HOLDS STEADY, GETS RESPITE AFTER RECENT SELL-OFF           
  > GOLD EXTENDS LOSSES TO 3RD DAY ON STRONGER EQUITIES             
  > LONDON COPPER SLIPS AS GREEK ELECTION RELIEF RALLY SPUTTERS    
  > OIL STEADIES AFTER OPEC SAYS PRICES MAY HAVE BOTTOMED            
    

 (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alistair Smout)
