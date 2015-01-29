版本:
European Factors to Watch on Thursday Jan 29

PARIS, Jan 29 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 63 to 81 points lower, or down 1.2 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 116 to 145 points lower, or down 1.4 percent, and France's CAC
40 to open 60 to 74 points lower, or down 1.6 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
 Q3 2014 PayPoint PLC Interim Management Statement Release              
 Q2 2015 Hansard Global PLC New Business Results                       
 Q3 2014 RPC Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release            
 Q4 2014 Lenta Ltd Trading Statement Release                             
 Q4 2014 Nokia Oyj Earnings Release                                       
 Full Year 2014 Givaudan SA Earnings Release                             
 Q4 2014 TeliaSonera AB Earnings Release                                 
 Preliminary Full Year 2014 Ascom Holding AG Earnings Release           
 Q4 2014 Intrum Justitia AB Earnings Release                           
 Q4 2014 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Earnings Release               
 Q1 2015 Infineon Technologies AG Earnings Release                        
 Q4 2014 Wartsila Oyj Abp Earnings Release                                
 Half Year 2014/2015 Diageo PLC Earnings Release                       
                                                                           
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
Q4 2014 Abbott Laboratories                    
Q4 2014 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc               
Q4 2014 Amazon.com Inc                            
Q1 2015 Air Products and Chemicals Inc           
Q4 2014 Baxter International Inc                 
Q4 2014 C R Bard Inc                             
Q4 2014 Broadcom Corp                             
Q4 2014 Boston Properties Inc                    
Q2 2015 Cardinal Health Inc                      
Q4 2014 Cameron International Corp               
Q4 2014 Chubb Corp                              
Q4 2014 Celgene Corp                              
Q4 2014 Colgate-Palmolive Co                    
Q4 2014 CMS Energy Corp                          
Q2 2015 Coach Inc                                
Q4 2014 ConocoPhillips                           
Q4 2014 Quest Diagnostics Inc                    
Q4 2014 The Dow Chemical Company                 
Q4 2014 EMC Corp                                 
Q4 2014 Eastman Chemical Co                      
Q4 2014 Ford Motor Co                          
Q4 2014 Google Inc                                 
Q2 2015 Harman International Industries          
Q4 2014 Harley-Davidson Inc                      
Q1 2015 Helmerich & Payne Inc                   
Q4 2014 Hershey Co                               
Q4 2014 Invesco Ltd                              
Q4 2014 Leggett & Platt Inc                      
Q4 2014 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc          
Q3 2015 Microchip Technology Inc                  
Q4 2014 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co                
Q4 2014 NASDAQ OMX Group Inc                      
Q4 2014 Northrop Grumman Corp                    
Q4 2014 Occidental Petroleum Corp                
Q4 2014 Principal Financial Group Inc            
Q4 2014 PulteGroup Inc                           
Q4 2014 PerkinElmer Inc                          
Q4 2014 Phillips 66                              
Q4 2014 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd              
Q4 2014 Robert Half                              
Q4 2014 Raytheon Co                              
Q4 2014 Sherwin-Williams Co                      
Q4 2014 Stanley Black & Decker Inc               
Q4 2014 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc             
Q4 2014 Time Warner Cable Inc                    
Q1 2015 Visa Inc                               
Q1 2015 Viacom Inc                                
Q4 2014 Valero Energy Corp                       
Q4 2014 Xcel Energy Inc                          
Q4 2014 Zimmer Holdings Inc                      
    
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    0855 DE Unemployment Jan
    0900 IT wage inflation Dec
    1000 EZ business climate jan
    1000 EZ Economic sentiment Jan
    1000 IT Business confidence Jan
    1300 DE CPI Prelim Jan
    1330 US jobless claims w/e
    1500 US pending homes index Dec
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0630 GMT: 
    
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,002.16   -1.35 %   -27.39
 NIKKEI                              17606.22   -1.06 %  -189.51
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       477.04   -1.08 %    -5.19
 EUR/USD                               1.1278   -0.07 %  -0.0008
 USD/JPY                               117.64    0.09 %   0.1100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.717        --    -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.354        --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,282.61   -0.14 %   -$1.74
 US CRUDE                              $44.46    0.02 %     0.01
 
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-SHARES DIP; BULLISH FED TAKE INVESTORS BY SURPRISE 
  > US STOCKS-WALL ST ENDS LOWER AFTER FED STATEMENT, OIL DROP 
  > NIKKEI POSTS BIGGEST DROP IN 2 WEEKS AFTER FED, DISMAL EARNINGS 
  > U.S. TIPS BREAKEVEN RATES FALL AS FED EYES LOWER INFLATION 
  > FOREX-NZ DOLLAR DENTED BY DOVISH CENBANK, USD FIRM POST-FED 
  > PRECIOUS-GOLD RETREATS AS FED'S UPBEAT OUTLOOK BOOSTS DOLLAR 
  > LONDON METALS SINK AFTER FED CONFIRMS RATE HIKE PLAN THIS YEAR 
  > OIL NEAR SIX-YEAR LOWS AFTER U.S. STOCKPILES HIT RECORD HIGH 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
