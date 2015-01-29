European Factors to Watch on Thursday Jan 29

PARIS, Jan 29 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 63 to 81 points lower, or down 1.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 116 to 145 points lower, or down 1.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 60 to 74 points lower, or down 1.6 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Q3 2014 PayPoint PLC Interim Management Statement Release Q2 2015 Hansard Global PLC New Business Results Q3 2014 RPC Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release Q4 2014 Lenta Ltd Trading Statement Release Q4 2014 Nokia Oyj Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Givaudan SA Earnings Release Q4 2014 TeliaSonera AB Earnings Release Preliminary Full Year 2014 Ascom Holding AG Earnings Release Q4 2014 Intrum Justitia AB Earnings Release Q4 2014 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Earnings Release Q1 2015 Infineon Technologies AG Earnings Release Q4 2014 Wartsila Oyj Abp Earnings Release Half Year 2014/2015 Diageo PLC Earnings Release MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2014 Abbott Laboratories Q4 2014 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Q4 2014 Amazon.com Inc Q1 2015 Air Products and Chemicals Inc Q4 2014 Baxter International Inc Q4 2014 C R Bard Inc Q4 2014 Broadcom Corp Q4 2014 Boston Properties Inc Q2 2015 Cardinal Health Inc Q4 2014 Cameron International Corp Q4 2014 Chubb Corp Q4 2014 Celgene Corp Q4 2014 Colgate-Palmolive Co Q4 2014 CMS Energy Corp Q2 2015 Coach Inc Q4 2014 ConocoPhillips Q4 2014 Quest Diagnostics Inc Q4 2014 The Dow Chemical Company Q4 2014 EMC Corp Q4 2014 Eastman Chemical Co Q4 2014 Ford Motor Co Q4 2014 Google Inc Q2 2015 Harman International Industries Q4 2014 Harley-Davidson Inc Q1 2015 Helmerich & Payne Inc Q4 2014 Hershey Co Q4 2014 Invesco Ltd Q4 2014 Leggett & Platt Inc Q4 2014 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc Q3 2015 Microchip Technology Inc Q4 2014 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co Q4 2014 NASDAQ OMX Group Inc Q4 2014 Northrop Grumman Corp Q4 2014 Occidental Petroleum Corp Q4 2014 Principal Financial Group Inc Q4 2014 PulteGroup Inc Q4 2014 PerkinElmer Inc Q4 2014 Phillips 66 Q4 2014 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Q4 2014 Robert Half Q4 2014 Raytheon Co Q4 2014 Sherwin-Williams Co Q4 2014 Stanley Black & Decker Inc Q4 2014 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Q4 2014 Time Warner Cable Inc Q1 2015 Visa Inc Q1 2015 Viacom Inc Q4 2014 Valero Energy Corp Q4 2014 Xcel Energy Inc Q4 2014 Zimmer Holdings Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0855 DE Unemployment Jan 0900 IT wage inflation Dec 1000 EZ business climate jan 1000 EZ Economic sentiment Jan 1000 IT Business confidence Jan 1300 DE CPI Prelim Jan 1330 US jobless claims w/e 1500 US pending homes index Dec ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0630 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,002.16 -1.35 % -27.39 NIKKEI 17606.22 -1.06 % -189.51 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 477.04 -1.08 % -5.19 EUR/USD 1.1278 -0.07 % -0.0008 USD/JPY 117.64 0.09 % 0.1100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.717 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.354 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,282.61 -0.14 % -$1.74 US CRUDE $44.46 0.02 % 0.01 > GLOBAL MARKETS-SHARES DIP; BULLISH FED TAKE INVESTORS BY SURPRISE > US STOCKS-WALL ST ENDS LOWER AFTER FED STATEMENT, OIL DROP > NIKKEI POSTS BIGGEST DROP IN 2 WEEKS AFTER FED, DISMAL EARNINGS > U.S. TIPS BREAKEVEN RATES FALL AS FED EYES LOWER INFLATION > FOREX-NZ DOLLAR DENTED BY DOVISH CENBANK, USD FIRM POST-FED > PRECIOUS-GOLD RETREATS AS FED'S UPBEAT OUTLOOK BOOSTS DOLLAR > LONDON METALS SINK AFTER FED CONFIRMS RATE HIKE PLAN THIS YEAR > OIL NEAR SIX-YEAR LOWS AFTER U.S. STOCKPILES HIT RECORD HIGH (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)