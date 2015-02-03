版本:
European Factors to Watch on Tuesday, Feb 3

PARIS, Feb 3 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
 to open flat to 7 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent, Germany's
DAX to open 7 to 27 points higher, or up as much as 0.3 percent, and
France's CAC 40 to open 9 to 16 points higher, or up as much as 0.4
percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
 Q4 2014 Ipsen SA Corporate Sales                                         
 Q4 2014 Banco Santander SA Earnings                                      
 BTG PLC Interim Management Statement                                    
 Full Year 2014 Ocado Group PLC Earnings                                  
 Q4 2014 Swedbank AB Earnings                                               
 Q4 2014 Alfa Laval AB Earnings                                            
 Q4 2014 BP PLC Earnings                                                
 Q4 and Full Year 2014 BG Group PLC Earnings                            
 Q4 2014 Danske Bank A/S Earnings                                            
 Q1 2015 UDG Healthcare PLC Trading Statement                            
 Q3 2014 Talktalk Telecom Group PLC Interim Management Statement          
 Q4 2014 UPM Kymmene Oyj Earnings                                           
 Full Year 2014 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Earnings               
 Q4 2014 Seche Environnement SA Corporate Sales                            
 Q4 2014 Vicat SA Corporate Sales                                          
                                                                             
   
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
Q4 2014 Archer Daniels Midland Co                
Q4 2014 Aetna Inc                                
Q4 2014 Aflac Inc                                
Q4 2014 AutoNation Inc                          
Q3 2015 Airgas Inc                               
Q4 2014 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc               
Q4 2014 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc               
Q1 2015 Walt Disney Co                           
Q1 2015 Emerson Electric Co                      
Q4 2014 Equity Residential                       
Q4 2014 Eaton Corp. PLC                          
Q4 2014 Edwards Lifesciences Corp               
Q4 2014 Fiserv Inc                                
Q4 2014 Gannett Co Inc                           
Q4 2014 Gilead Sciences Inc                       
Q4 2014 HCA Holdings Inc                         
Q1 2015 Mallinckrodt Plc                         
Q4 2014 National Oilwell Varco Inc               
Q4 2014 Ryder System, Inc.                     
Q4 2014 Unum Group                               
Q4 2014 United Parcel Service, Inc.              
Q4 2014 Wynn Resorts Ltd                          
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    1000 EZ Producer prices Dec
    1000 IT Consumer prices Jan
    1000 IT CPI Jan
    1500 US Durable goods Dec
    1500 US Factory orders Dec
        
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0621 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,020.85     1.3 %    25.86
 NIKKEI                              17335.85   -1.27 %  -222.19
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       475.35    0.08 %     0.37
 EUR/USD                                1.133   -0.09 %  -0.0010
 USD/JPY                               116.96   -0.53 %  -0.6200
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.664        --    -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.310        --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,278.20    0.28 %    $3.51
 US CRUDE                              $49.95    0.77 %     0.38
 
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA SAGS ON GROWTH WORRIES 
  > WALL ST RALLIES LATE ON GREEK DEAL HOPES; ENERGY GAINS 
  > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES DOWN 1.27 PCT 
  > TREASURIES-U.S. BONDS TURN FLAT AS WALL STREET RALLIES 
  > FOREX-AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR SKIDS TO 6-YEAR LOW AFTER RBA CUTS RATES 
  > PRECIOUS-GOLD HOLDS UP ON STRONG FUND INTEREST, ECONOMIC GROWTH WOES 
  > METALS-COPPER CLIMBS, BUT DEMAND CONCERNS SEEN SNUFFING OUT GAINS 
  > OIL FIRM AFTER 2-DAY RALLY, BUT CHINA DEMAND OUTLOOK CAPS GAINS 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
