European Factors to Watch on Tuesday, Feb 3

PARIS, Feb 3 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open flat to 7 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 7 to 27 points higher, or up as much as 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 9 to 16 points higher, or up as much as 0.4 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Q4 2014 Ipsen SA Corporate Sales Q4 2014 Banco Santander SA Earnings BTG PLC Interim Management Statement Full Year 2014 Ocado Group PLC Earnings Q4 2014 Swedbank AB Earnings Q4 2014 Alfa Laval AB Earnings Q4 2014 BP PLC Earnings Q4 and Full Year 2014 BG Group PLC Earnings Q4 2014 Danske Bank A/S Earnings Q1 2015 UDG Healthcare PLC Trading Statement Q3 2014 Talktalk Telecom Group PLC Interim Management Statement Q4 2014 UPM Kymmene Oyj Earnings Full Year 2014 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Earnings Q4 2014 Seche Environnement SA Corporate Sales Q4 2014 Vicat SA Corporate Sales MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2014 Archer Daniels Midland Co Q4 2014 Aetna Inc Q4 2014 Aflac Inc Q4 2014 AutoNation Inc Q3 2015 Airgas Inc Q4 2014 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Q4 2014 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Q1 2015 Walt Disney Co Q1 2015 Emerson Electric Co Q4 2014 Equity Residential Q4 2014 Eaton Corp. PLC Q4 2014 Edwards Lifesciences Corp Q4 2014 Fiserv Inc Q4 2014 Gannett Co Inc Q4 2014 Gilead Sciences Inc Q4 2014 HCA Holdings Inc Q1 2015 Mallinckrodt Plc Q4 2014 National Oilwell Varco Inc Q4 2014 Ryder System, Inc. Q4 2014 Unum Group Q4 2014 United Parcel Service, Inc. Q4 2014 Wynn Resorts Ltd MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 1000 EZ Producer prices Dec 1000 IT Consumer prices Jan 1000 IT CPI Jan 1500 US Durable goods Dec 1500 US Factory orders Dec ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0621 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,020.85 1.3 % 25.86 NIKKEI 17335.85 -1.27 % -222.19 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 475.35 0.08 % 0.37 EUR/USD 1.133 -0.09 % -0.0010 USD/JPY 116.96 -0.53 % -0.6200 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.664 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.310 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,278.20 0.28 % $3.51 US CRUDE $49.95 0.77 % 0.38 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA SAGS ON GROWTH WORRIES > WALL ST RALLIES LATE ON GREEK DEAL HOPES; ENERGY GAINS > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES DOWN 1.27 PCT > TREASURIES-U.S. BONDS TURN FLAT AS WALL STREET RALLIES > FOREX-AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR SKIDS TO 6-YEAR LOW AFTER RBA CUTS RATES > PRECIOUS-GOLD HOLDS UP ON STRONG FUND INTEREST, ECONOMIC GROWTH WOES > METALS-COPPER CLIMBS, BUT DEMAND CONCERNS SEEN SNUFFING OUT GAINS > OIL FIRM AFTER 2-DAY RALLY, BUT CHINA DEMAND OUTLOOK CAPS GAINS (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)