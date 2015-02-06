版本:
European Factors to Watch on Friday Feb 6

PARIS, Feb 6 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
 to open 14 to 16 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 18 to 19 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 11 to 13 points lower, or down 0.3 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
 Q4 2014 Alcatel Lucent SA Earnings Release                     
 Q4 2014 Husqvarna AB Earnings Release                           
 Q4 2014 Investment Kinnevik AB Earnings Release                 
 Q4 2014 Outotec Oyj Earnings Release                            
 Q2 2014/2015 Eurocommercial Properties NV Earnings              
 Q4 2014 Statoil ASA Earnings Release                          
 Full Year 2014 Umicore SA Earnings Release                    
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    Q4 2014 Dominion Resources Inc                 
    Q4 2014 FLIR Systems Inc                          
    Q2 2015 Harris Corp                              
    Q4 2014 Moody's Corp                             
    Q4 2014 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc           
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    0700 DE Industrial output Dec
    0745 FR Budget Balance Dec
    0745 Trade Balance Dec
    0930 GB Goods Trads Balance GBP Dec
    1330 US non-farm payrolls Jan
    1330 US unemployment rate Jan
    
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0628 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,062.52    1.03 %    21.01
 NIKKEI                               17648.5    0.82 %   143.88
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       482.68    0.14 %     0.69
 EUR/USD                               1.1467   -0.07 %  -0.0008
 USD/JPY                               117.24   -0.23 %  -0.2700
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.812        --     0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.365        --    -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,267.70    0.26 %    $3.30
 US CRUDE                              $51.79     2.6 %     1.31
 
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-SHARES TREAD CAUTIOUSLY AHEAD OF U.S. PAYROLLS 
  > US STOCKS-WALL ST CLIMBS WITH ENERGY REBOUND, PFIZER DEAL 
  > NIKKEI RISES AFTER OIL PRICES GAIN; MARKET AWAITS US JOBS DATA 
  > TREASURIES-U.S. BOND PRICES FALL WITH EYES ON GREECE BEFORE PAYROLLS 
  > EURO PAUSES AFTER SHORT-COVERING BOUNCE, FOCUS ON U.S. JOBS DATA 
  > PRECIOUS-GOLD EYES WORST WEEK IN SEVEN AHEAD OF U.S. JOBS DATA 
  > COPPER HEADS FOR BIGGEST WEEKLY GAIN SINCE SEPT 2012; TRACKS OIL 
  > OIL EXTENDS RALLY, BUT SWELLING INVENTORY DRAGS 
    

