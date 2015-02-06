European Factors to Watch on Friday Feb 6

PARIS, Feb 6 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 14 to 16 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 18 to 19 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 11 to 13 points lower, or down 0.3 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Q4 2014 Alcatel Lucent SA Earnings Release Q4 2014 Husqvarna AB Earnings Release Q4 2014 Investment Kinnevik AB Earnings Release Q4 2014 Outotec Oyj Earnings Release Q2 2014/2015 Eurocommercial Properties NV Earnings Q4 2014 Statoil ASA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Umicore SA Earnings Release MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2014 Dominion Resources Inc Q4 2014 FLIR Systems Inc Q2 2015 Harris Corp Q4 2014 Moody's Corp Q4 2014 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0700 DE Industrial output Dec 0745 FR Budget Balance Dec 0745 Trade Balance Dec 0930 GB Goods Trads Balance GBP Dec 1330 US non-farm payrolls Jan 1330 US unemployment rate Jan ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0628 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,062.52 1.03 % 21.01 NIKKEI 17648.5 0.82 % 143.88 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 482.68 0.14 % 0.69 EUR/USD 1.1467 -0.07 % -0.0008 USD/JPY 117.24 -0.23 % -0.2700 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.812 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.365 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,267.70 0.26 % $3.30 US CRUDE $51.79 2.6 % 1.31 > GLOBAL MARKETS-SHARES TREAD CAUTIOUSLY AHEAD OF U.S. PAYROLLS > US STOCKS-WALL ST CLIMBS WITH ENERGY REBOUND, PFIZER DEAL > NIKKEI RISES AFTER OIL PRICES GAIN; MARKET AWAITS US JOBS DATA > TREASURIES-U.S. BOND PRICES FALL WITH EYES ON GREECE BEFORE PAYROLLS > EURO PAUSES AFTER SHORT-COVERING BOUNCE, FOCUS ON U.S. JOBS DATA > PRECIOUS-GOLD EYES WORST WEEK IN SEVEN AHEAD OF U.S. JOBS DATA > COPPER HEADS FOR BIGGEST WEEKLY GAIN SINCE SEPT 2012; TRACKS OIL > OIL EXTENDS RALLY, BUT SWELLING INVENTORY DRAGS (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)