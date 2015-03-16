Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to further rally as euro falls

PARIS, March 16 European stocks were set to rise on Monday, shrugging off a dip on Wall Street on Friday and extending their recent sharp rally, as investors bet that a renewed drop in the euro would boost the region's economy and lift exporter earnings. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 26 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open 61 to 63 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 15 to 20 points higher, or up 0.4 percent. The euro fell as low as $1.0457 early in Asia, its lowest since January 2003, after a brief bounce above $1.0600 overnight. It last traded at $1.0524. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0635 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,053.40 -0.61 % -12.55 NIKKEI 19246.06 -0.04 % -8.19 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 472.27 0.02 % 0.08 EUR/USD 1.0532 0.37 % 0.0039 USD/JPY 121.21 -0.14 % -0.1700 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.086 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 0.259 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,163.25 0.39 % $4.52 US CRUDE $44.34 -1.12 % -0.50 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up ahead of Fed meeting > Wall St resumes fall as dollar hits 12-year high > Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes down 0.04 pct > Prices ease ahead of Fed talks after strong gains > FOREX-Euro drifts down to new lows, dollar firms > Gold near lowest in over three months ahead of Fed meeting > METALS-Copper steadies; U.S. dollar, rate hike prospects cap gains > Oil prices drop as spare storage capacity runs low (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)