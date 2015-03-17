European Factors to Watch-Indexes seen pausing; auto stocks in focus

(Adds further company news)
LONDON, March 17 European shares were seen opening little
changed on Tuesday, with main regional indexes pausing at multi-year highs after
a rally in the previous session.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 equity index, Britain's FTSE 100
, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were between flat to 0.1
percent lower at 0725 GMT.
Auto stocks were set to be in focus after industry data showed new
car registrations in Europe rose 7 percent in February, with demand shifting
from no-frills makes like Dacia toward mass market brands like Volkswagen
and Renault. Shares in VW were seen opening 1.2 percent
higher.
Shares in Hugo Boss were seen falling nearly 3 percent at the
open after European private equity fund Permira placed close to 12
percent of the fashion brand shares for 113 euros apiece, fetching around 950
million euros.
Lufthansa was expected to open 0.9 percent lower after German
pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit said it would take strike action against
Lufthansa on Wednesday March 18, targeting the airline's short- and medium-haul
flights.
Elsewhere, British supermarket Sainsbury's posted a fifth straight
quarter of declining underlying sales and said it did not expect the trading
environment to improve any time soon.
Attention will turn to the macro economic diary at 1000 GMT, when the ZEW
survey is expected to show an improvement in German economic sentiment this
month.
The final euro zone inflation reading for February was forecast to confirm
that consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro dropped 0.3 percent
year-on-year.
COMPANY NEWS:
ANTOFAGASTA
Chilean copper miner Antofagasta posted a drop in annual profits and
revenues.
BHP BILLITON
BHP Billiton has put far less debt than expected into its $13 billion
South32 spin-off, positioning the company formed from its unloved assets to
weather tough markets and still pay a dividend.
EURO ZONE BANKS
Banks should not expect any soft treatment from the European Central Bank's
supervisory arm, ECB Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on
Monday, saying such an approach would not be a path to sustainable growth.
JAZZTEL, ORANGE
French telecoms operator Orange sought to convince EU antitrust regulators
at a closed hearing on Monday that its proposed 3.4 billion-euro buy of Spanish
peer Jazztel would not drive up consumer prices, according to people attending
the hearing.
BOUYGUES
The French construction group said it had postponed a proposal for Clara
Gaymard, head of General Electric in France, to join the board of the
company.
LAFARGE
France's government is closely watching negotiations between Switzerland's
Holcim and Lafarge and wants any merged construction group to retain a solid
presence in France, a government source said.
EURAZEO
An IPO of car rental company Europcar by owner Eurazeo by the end of the
first half of the year is still on the agenda, market conditions permitting, the
head of Europcar said.
RSA
British insurer RSA Insurance Group Plc is considering selling its business
in Latin America as part of a broad restructuring plan, the Financial Times
reported.
AVIVA
Insurer Aviva is to boost its chief's potential pay to 6.7 million pounds.
UNIPOL
Italian insurer Unipol said on Monday it would raise 1 billion
euros ($1.06 billion) via a new bond maturing in 2025 following strong demand
from investors for a debt exchange offer.
GTECH
The Italian gaming company said on Monday the High Court of England and
Wales had cleared its merger with International Game Technology in one of the
last steps before the merger becomes effective on April 7.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The Italian cooperative bank has offered to buy back up to 165 million euros
in senior bonds sold to small investors in a bid to improve its debt structure,
it said on Monday.
Supervisory Board Chairman Piero Giarda, Management Board Chairman Mario
Anolli, CEO Giuseppe Castagna hold news conference. (1000 GMT).
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss bank will pay $10 million in cash and provide $6.25 million worth
of advisory work to Freeport-McMoRan Inc to settle allegations it
contributed to the natural resources company having overpaid significantly for
two oil and gas companies.
MERCK KGAA
India's Merck Ltd said it sought members' nod to enter into an
agreement with Germany's Merck KGaA.
RWE
Germany's second-biggest utility has bought a minority stake in solar group
Conergy, hoping to expand its foothold in the embattled solar
industry after having missed the trend for years.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)