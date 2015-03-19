版本:
European Factors to Watch on Thursday March 19

PARIS, March 19 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 13 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX 
to open 26 to 32 points lower, or down 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 
to open 1 to 2 points higher, or up 0.04 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
 Full Year 2014 Bollore SA Earnings Release                            
 Full Year 2014 Enel SpA Earnings Release                              
 Full Year 2014 Fraport AG Earnings                                    
 Full Year 2014 Havas SA Earnings Release                              
 Full Year 2014 Heidelbergcement AG Earnings Release                   
 Full Year 2014 Next PLC Earnings Release                            
 Full Year 2014 Next Radio TV SA Earnings Release                      
 Full Year 2014 Rheinmetall AG Earnings Release                        
 Full Year 2014 Stef SA Earnings Release                              
 Full Year 2014 Ted Baker PLC Earnings Release                       
 Full Year 2014 Telecom Italia SpA Earnings Release                    
 Preliminary 2014 Krones AG Earnings Release                           
 Q2 2014/2015 Zodiac Aerospace SA Corporate Sales Release              
 Q4 2014 Alpha Bank SA Earnings Release                                
 Q4 2014 Lanxess AG Earnings Release                                   
 Q4 2014 Piraeus Bank SA Earnings Release                              
 Q4 2014 Sopra Steria Group Earnings Release                           
 Q4 2014 Tiscali SpA Earnings Release                                 
                                                              
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    Q1 2015 Lennar Corp                              
    Q3 2015 Nike Inc                                 
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    1000 EZ Labour costs Q4
    1230 US Current account Q4
    1230 US Jobless claims w/e
    1400 US leading index Feb
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT:
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,099.50    1.22 %    25.22
 NIKKEI                              19476.56   -0.35 %   -67.92
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       485.24    1.56 %     7.45
 EUR/USD                               1.0777   -0.81 %  -0.0088
 USD/JPY                               120.52    0.36 %   0.4300
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.927        --    -0.02
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.200        --     0.01
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,172.20    0.47 %    $5.45
 US CRUDE                              $43.49   -2.62 %    -1.17
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks up, bond yields tumble on Fed caution 
  > Wall St surges as Fed statement relieves rate worries 
  > Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes down 0.35 pct 
  > Short-dated yields post biggest daily fall since 2009 after Fed 
  > FOREX-Dollar licks its wounds after Fed gores bulls 
  > PRECIOUS-Gold at near two-week high as dollar tumbles on dovish Fed 
  > METALS-Metals open up as weak dollar eclipses U.S. growth downgrade 
  > Brent falls towards $55 as rally fades on inventory build 

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

