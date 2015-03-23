European Factors to Watch on Monday March 23

PARIS, March 23 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 17 to 21 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX
to open 2 to 7 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40
to open 8 points higher, or up 0.2 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q4 2014 CA Immobilien Anlagen AG Earnings Release
Q4 2014 National Bank of Greece SA Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Nordex SE Earnings Release
Pennon Group PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement Release
Preliminary 2014 SVG Capital Earnings Release
Half Year 2014/2015 YouGov PLC Earnings Release
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
No major U.S. company reporting on Monday.
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
1400 US existing home sales Feb
1500 EZ consumer confidence flash Mar
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0621 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,108.10 0.9 % 18.83
NIKKEI 19754.36 0.99 % 194.14
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 487.33 0.45 % 2.2
EUR/USD 1.0813 -0.06 % -0.0007
USD/JPY 119.89 -0.12 % -0.1400
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.929 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 0.178 -- -0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,181.45 -0.06 % -$0.73
US CRUDE $45.84 -1.57 % -0.73
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)