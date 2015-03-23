版本:
European Factors to Watch on Monday March 23

PARIS, March 23 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 17 to 21 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 2 to 7 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 8 points higher, or up 0.2 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
 Q4 2014 CA Immobilien Anlagen AG Earnings Release              
 Q4 2014 National Bank of Greece SA Earnings Release            
 Full Year 2014 Nordex SE Earnings Release                      
 Pennon Group PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement Release         
 Preliminary 2014 SVG Capital Earnings Release                
 Half Year 2014/2015 YouGov PLC Earnings Release              
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    No major U.S. company reporting on Monday.
        
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    1400 US existing home sales Feb
    1500 EZ consumer confidence flash Mar
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0621 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,108.10     0.9 %    18.83
 NIKKEI                              19754.36    0.99 %   194.14
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       487.33    0.45 %      2.2
 EUR/USD                               1.0813   -0.06 %  -0.0007
 USD/JPY                               119.89   -0.12 %  -0.1400
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.929        --     0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.178        --    -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,181.45   -0.06 %   -$0.73
 US CRUDE                              $45.84   -1.57 %    -0.73
 
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fuelled by US shares rise on dollar 
  > Wall St rises on Nike, lower dollar; Nasdaq hits 15-yr high 
  > Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes up 0.99 pct 
  > TREASURIES-Yields dip on dovish central bank outlook, overseas demand 
  > FOREX-Dollar starts week on the defensive as post-Fed caution lingers 
  > PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-week high, retains gains on weaker dollar 
  > METALS-Copper rallies on slower US rate hike hopes; chart-based buys 
  > Oil prices drop after Saudi Arabia says it will not cut output alone 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
