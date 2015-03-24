Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to dip after poor China data

PARIS, March 24 European stocks were set for a mixed open on
Tuesday after data showed Chinese factory activity unexpectedly skidded to an
11-month low, signalling weakness in the world's second biggest economy.
Investors also awaited PMI data for euro zone countries including Germany
and France.
The flash HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dipped to 49.2 in
March, below the 50-point level that separates growth from contraction.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 50.6, slightly weaker
than February's final PMI of 50.7.
Shares in H&M will be eyed after the world's second-biggest fashion
retailer reported a bigger fiscal first-quarter pretax profit than expected and
said sales so far in March were up 9 percent.
At 0740 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were down 0.1-0.3 percent.
Greek stocks will be eyed again after a government spokesman said on Tuesday
the country will present its proposed package of reforms to its euro zone
partners by next Monday in hopes they will release much needed cash.
European Parliament President Martin Schulz said in an interview published
on Tuesday he expected Greece to reach an agreement with its euro zone partners
within a week.
COMPANY NEWS:
HENNES & MAURITZ
The world's second-biggest fashion retailer reported on Tuesday a bigger
fiscal first-quarter pretax profit than expected and said sales so far in March
were up 9 percent.
BNP PARIBAS, ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND, HSBC
U.S. bank regulators faulted crisis plans submitted by three foreign banks,
saying they needed to improve the so-called living wills this year or face
regulatory repercussions. The plans by BNP Paribas, Royal Bank of Scotland and
HSBC showed shortcomings, and "significant progress" was needed, the U.S.
Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said in a statement.
WOLSELEY
British plumbing supplies group said it expected underlying group trading
profit for its financial year to be in line with expectations after strong
demand in the United States helped earnings rise 12 percent in its first half.
888 HOLDINGS
The Online gambling company which ended talks on a takeover by larger rival
William Hill WMH.L last month, said it would hand a special dividend to
shareholders after full-year earnings increased by a third.
CARREFOUR
The retailer said it was selling 12.7 million of its treasury shares
representing about 1.73 percent of its share capital in a private placement via
an accelerated bookbuilding.
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC
Britain's said it had struck a deal to sell its 95 percent stake in an
office building in Times Square, London, to real estate funds managed by
Blackstone Group LP for 268.4 million pounds ($400.5 million).
TOTAL
Total is pushing ahead with a $27 billion natural-gas project in the Russian
Arctic, but it will seek a big chunk of the financing - as much as $15 billion
worth - through Chinese banks in local currency and euros, the Wall Street
Journal reports. (on.wsj.com/1HrGAYN)
GERMAN BANKS
The head of German financial watchdog BaFin has called for the financial
industry and particularly the country's savings banks to step up cost cuts in
the low interest rate environment, Handelsblatt reported.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
The carmaker said the amount of Banque PSA Finance's French State's
guaranteed bonds was reduced to 297 million euros from an initial 1.5 billion.
RUBIS
The petroleum storage and distribution company said it agreed to buy Eres, a
bitumen specialist operating in Western Africa.
GEMALTO
Gemalto said that China Telecom has selected its UpTeq Multi-tenant NFC SIMs
to deploy secure NFC transport services in China's two largest cities - Shanghai
and Beijing. This will enable up to 45 million daily commuters to ride their
metros and pay for their everyday purchases with a simple tap of their
smartphones.
LENZING AG
Austrian fibre maker expects no far-reaching price recovery this year, it
said on Tuesday, after a market swamped by cheap Chinese and Indian viscose
pushed it to an expected final net loss of 14 million euros ($15.3 million).
