European Factors to Watch on Wednesday March 25

PARIS, March 25 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 10 to 12 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 40 to 42 points lower, or down 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 19 points lower, or down 0.4 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
 Full Year 2014 Alliance Pharma PLC Earnings Release                  
 Full Year 2014 Anglo Pacific Group PLC Earnings Release            
 Full Year 2014 Balfour Beatty PLC Earnings Release                  
 Half Year 2015 Bellway PLC Earnings Release                        
 Q4 2014 conwert Immobilien Invest SE Earnings Release                
 Full Year 2014 Hilton Food Group PLC Earnings Release              
 Full Year 2014 Hermes International SCA Earnings Release             
 Q4 2014 LEG Immobilien AG Earnings Release                           
 Q4 2014 Raiffeisen Bank International AG Earnings Release            
 Preliminary Q4 2014 S Immo AG Earnings Release                       
 Q2 2014/2015 Trigano SA Corporate Sales Release                      
 TUI AG Pre-Close Trading Update                                       
 United Utilities Group PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement            
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    Q3 2015 Paychex Inc                               
    Q4 2014 PVH Corp                                 
    Q4 2015 Red Hat Inc                              
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    0745 FR business climate Mar
    0900 DE Ifo indicators Mar
    0900 IT flash trade balance non-eu Feb
    1230 US durable goods Feb
    
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0626 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,091.50   -0.61 %   -12.92
 NIKKEI                               19746.2    0.17 %    32.75
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       489.11    0.07 %     0.32
 EUR/USD                               1.0925    0.01 %   0.0001
 USD/JPY                               119.68   -0.03 %  -0.0400
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.873        --    -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.222        --    -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,189.20    -0.3 %   -$3.53
 US CRUDE                              $47.38   -0.27 %    -0.13
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stall as Wall St dips, dollar holds gains 
  > US STOCKS-Wall Street down for 2nd straight day; energy weak 
  > Nikkei edges up as investors seek dividends 
  > TREASURIES-Yields fall as concern over low inflation persists 
  > FOREX-Dollar finds steadier footing, takes breather from selloff 
  > PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-1/2 week high on U.S. rate expectations 
  > METALS-London copper off 2-1/2 mth peak on slightly firmer dollar 
  > Oil prices dip as U.S. inventory build drags 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

