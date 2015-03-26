版本:
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

LONDON, March 26 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's
FTSE 100 to open 26 to 37 points lower, or down as much as 0.5 percent,
Germany's DAX to fall 27 to 28 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, and
France's CAC 40 to drop 9 to 11 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, on
Thursday.
    
    EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
    easyJet plc Pre-Close Trading Statement Release             
    Q4 2014 Deutsche Postbank AG Earnings Release               
    Q4 2014 Solarworld AG Earnings Release                      
    Full Year 2014 SMA Solar Technology AG Earnings Release     
    Q4 2014 Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG Earnings Release  
    SuperGroup Capital Markets Update                           
    Half Year 2015 Daily Mail and General Trust Trading Update  
    WH Ireland Group PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting            
    
    U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    Q2 2015 Accenture                                           
    Q3 2015 ConAgra Foods Inc                                      
    Q4 2014 GameStop Corp                                       
 
    MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS :
    0700 DE GfK Consumer Sentiment
    0930 GB Retail Sales
    1230 US Initial Jobless Claims
    1345 US Markit Svcs PMI Flash
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0622 GMT: 
 
                                               LAST   PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                                   2,061.05   -1.46 %    -30.45
 NIKKEI                                    19471.12   -1.39 %   -275.08
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                             483.88   -1.01 %     -4.92
 EUR/USD                                     1.0983    0.13 %    0.0014
 USD/JPY                                     118.83   -0.54 %   -0.6500
 10-YR US TSY YLD                             1.913        --     -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                               0.228        --      0.01
 SPOT GOLD                                $1,200.96    0.48 %     $5.71
 US CRUDE                                    $51.14    3.92 %      1.93
  > Asia shares skid; oil climbs on Yemen escalation 
  > Wall St drops as biotechs, semis sink Nasdaq  
  > Nikkei tumbles as semi-conductor shares take hit 
  > Yields rise after weak five-year note sale 
  > Dollar drifts lower, undermined by soft U.S. data 
  > Gold extends gains in longest rally since 2012, weak US data aids 
  > London copper underpinned by Chile floods, mine closures 
  > Oil prices surge after Saudi air strikes in Yemen  

 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)
