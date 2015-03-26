版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 26日 星期四 15:38 BJT

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen tracking lower U.S. market

(updates futures prices, adds company news)
    LONDON, March 26 European shares were expected to extend the
previous session's sharp sell-off on Thursday, mirroring losses in the United
States and Asia where technology-related stocks fell sharply.
    At 0735 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX 
and France's CAC were down 0.6 to 1.3 percent.
    "A cacophony of bearish news in the form of weak U.S. data, Grexit jitters
and an escalation of fighting in Yemen all conspired to bring markets down
yesterday and there is no let-up in the bearish sentiment this morning," Capital
Spreads trader Jonathan Sudaria wrote in a note.
    Greece failed in a bid on Wednesday to secure a quick cash payment from the
euro zone rescue fund to help stave off potential bankruptcy next month, while
data showed U.S. business investment spending plans fell for a sixth straight
month in February.  
    The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 fell 1.1 percent to 1,586.96
points on Wednesday, led lower by tech stocks that were hit by a sell-off in
their U.S. peers. The STOXX Europe 600 Technology Index fell 2.9
percent, with traders citing concerns over weak computer sales as weighing on
the U.S technology sector. 
    U.S. stocks   fell 1.6 to 2.4 percent on Wednesday,
while Japan's Nikkei share average dropped 1.4 percent on Thursday as
investors sold semi-conductor and other hi-tech shares.
    However, the market could get support from a survey showing morale among
German consumers was at its brightest in 13-1/2 years heading into April, helped
by expectations that incomes will rise. 
    Energy stocks will be in focus as Brent crude oil shot up nearly 6
percent on Thursday after Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies began a military
operation in Yemen to counter Iran-allied forces besieging the southern city of
Aden, but the benchmark later came off its high as importers saw no immediate
threat to supplies. 

    COMPANY NEWS
    LUFTHANSA 
    Cockpit voice recordings from the German jet that crashed in the Alps showed
one of the pilots left the cockpit and could not get back in before the plane
went down, killing everyone onboard, the New York Times reported.
 
    
    AIRBUS, DASSAULT AVIATION 
    Airbus said it raised 1.64 billion euros from the sale of a 17.5 percent
stake in Dassault Aviation, with institutional investors paying 1,030 euros per
share. Dassault shares, suspended on Wednesday, are set to resume trading on
Thursday. 
    
    LLOYDS BANKING GROUP 
    The size of the stake owned by British taxpayers in Lloyds Banking Group has
fallen below 22 percent, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.
 
    
    ADIDAS 
    German sportswear company Adidas hopes to increase sales and profitability
at a faster rate in the next five years by focusing its marketing on six global
cities, selling more direct to customers and expanding product customisation.
 
    
    LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 
    Borse Dubai, the biggest investor in the London Stock Exchange,
is selling its stake in the British exchange, which will raise around 1.5
billion pounds ($2.23 billion). 
        
    GLENCORE 
    The company has decided to close its West Wallsend underground coal mine in
Australia in 2016, several months earlier than planned, saying poor coal prices
meant it would not make sense to extend the life of the mine. 
    
    INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP, AER LINGUS GROUP 
    Chief executive of Etihad Airways has indicated that the Abu Dhabi-based
airline would be willing to sell its stake in Aer Lingus, if the Irish
government backs the offer made by International Airlines Group for the
Dublin-based carrier, the Financial Times reported.
    
    SKY DEUTSCHLAND 
    The company's Chief Executive Brian Sullivan will leave the firm on June 24
to return to the United States, the German pay-TV operator said on Thursday.
 
    
    BOLLORE, HAVAS 
    French businessman Vincent Bollore's holding group said it was selling a 17
percent stake in media group Havas to improve liquidity in the stock, reducing
its holding to around 66 percent. 
    
    CREDIT AGRICOLE 
    Credit Lyonnais is considering securitising 11 billion euros worth of home
loans in May, Les Echos newspaper reported, citing inside sources. The bank did
not immediately respond to a request for comment. 
    
    RIO TINTO 
    The head of the world's second-largest iron ore miner dismissed as
"harebrained" a suggestion by smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group that
miners should cap output of the steelmaking raw material to boost prices.
 
    
    DEUTSCHE WOHNEN 
    The real estate company forecast its funds from operations (FFO) would rise
to at least 250 million euros ($274.4 million) this year, compared with 217.6
million in 2014. 
 
    ACCIONA 
    Acciona said on Wednesday it had signed a 1.8 billon euro syndicated loan to
refinance current commitments and to fund "general corporate needs."
 
    
    TELEFONICA 
    Telefonica announced on Wednesday it would raise 3.0 billion euros in a
rights issue to help fund the purchase of Vivendi's Brazilian unit GVT.
 
        
    PERNOD RICARD 
    The French drinks group said sales trends in China, its second-largest
market, were improving thanks to a positive performance during the New Year
celebrations. 
    
    ANTOFAGASTA, ANGLO AMERICAN 
    Torrential downpours in the north of Chile, the world's biggest copper
producer, have forced companies to suspend operations at several of the area's
major mines, putting an estimated 1.6 million tonnes of capacity of the red
metal on hold. 
    
    ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 
    Shell expects only a fraction of liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects
already approved by the Canadian government to go ahead in the next decade, an
executive said on Wednesday. 
    
    HSBC 
    The Malaysian Islamic banking arm of HSBC Holdings will tap the Islamic
bonds (sukuk) market for only the third time on Friday, as part of a 3 billion
ringgit ($816 million) sukuk programme, the lender said in a regulatory filing.
 
    
    SMA SOLAR 
    Germany's largest solar company by sales, reported a 179.3 million euro net
loss for 2014, hit by plunging demand for its inverters in key European markets.
 
    
    U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    Q2 2015 Accenture                                           
    Q3 2015 ConAgra Foods Inc                                      
    Q4 2014 GameStop Corp                                       
 
    MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS :
    0930 GB Retail Sales
    1230 US Initial Jobless Claims
    1345 US Markit Svcs PMI Flash
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0622 GMT: 
 
                                               LAST   PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                                   2,061.05   -1.46 %    -30.45
 NIKKEI                                    19471.12   -1.39 %   -275.08
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                             483.88   -1.01 %     -4.92
 EUR/USD                                     1.0983    0.13 %    0.0014
 USD/JPY                                     118.83   -0.54 %   -0.6500
 10-YR US TSY YLD                             1.913        --     -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                               0.228        --      0.01
 SPOT GOLD                                $1,200.96    0.48 %     $5.71
 US CRUDE                                    $51.14    3.92 %      1.93
  > Asia shares skid; oil climbs on Yemen escalation 
  > Wall St drops as biotechs, semis sink Nasdaq  
  > Nikkei tumbles as semi-conductor shares take hit 
  > Yields rise after weak five-year note sale 
  > Dollar drifts lower, undermined by soft U.S. data 
  > Gold extends gains in longest rally since 2012, weak US data aids 
  > London copper underpinned by Chile floods, mine closures 
  > Oil prices surge after Saudi air strikes in Yemen  

 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)
