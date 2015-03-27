European Factors to Watch on Friday March 27

PARIS, March 27 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 16 to 20 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 36 to 50 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 4 to 10 points higher, or up 0.2 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Q4 2014 Prada SpA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Buzzi Unicem SpA Earnings Release Q1 2015 Carnival PLC Earnings Release Q4 2014 Salzgitter AG Earnings Release MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q1 2015 Carnival Corp MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0700 DE Import Prices Feb 0745 FR Consumer confidence Mar 0900 IT Industrial orders Jan 1000 IT Retail sales Jan 1230 US GDP final Q4 1230 US core PCE prices final Q4 1400 US U Mich sentiment Mar ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0623 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,082.17 0.17 % 3.63 NIKKEI 17854.23 1.24 % 219.09 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 462.98 0.23 % 1.06 EUR/USD 1.2178 0.06 % 0.0007 USD/JPY 120.30 -0.31 % -0.3700 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.245 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.593 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,178.91 0.3 % $3.55 US CRUDE $56.68 -0.77 % -0.44 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks mixed as Mideast worries linger > US STOCKS-Wall St ends down in choppy session, but off lows > Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes down 0.95 pct > TREASURIES-Weak seven-year auction sends yields higher > Dollar off lows but poised for second weekly loss; Yellen in focus > PRECIOUS-Gold dips after 7-day rally but set for second weekly gain > London copper set for 3rd weekly gain as mine supply drops > Oil prices fall more than $1 as supply threat eases (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)