Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to bounce after 2-day slide

PARIS, March 27 European stocks were set to rise on Friday, halting a sharp two-day retreat as a renewed fall in the euro currency was set to help the shares of exporting companies. The euro dipped on Friday, trading at $1.0866, well below Thursday's intraday high of $1.10525. European shares have strongly rallied in the past six months as investors bet a sharp drop in the euro currency will boost the region's economy and lift corporate results. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 16 to 20 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 36 to 50 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 4 to 10 points higher, or up 0.2 percent. European stocks tumbled in the past two sessions, with the FTSEurofirst 300 losing 1.9 percent, as a rebounding euro currency prompted investors to cash in recent lofty gains on stocks. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0650 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,082.17 0.17 % 3.63 NIKKEI 17854.23 1.24 % 219.09 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 462.98 0.23 % 1.06 EUR/USD 1.2178 0.06 % 0.0007 USD/JPY 120.30 -0.31 % -0.3700 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.245 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.593 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,178.91 0.3 % $3.55 US CRUDE $56.68 -0.77 % -0.44 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks mixed as Mideast worries linger > US STOCKS-Wall St ends down in choppy session, but off lows > Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes down 0.95 pct > TREASURIES-Weak seven-year auction sends yields higher > Dollar off lows but poised for second weekly loss; Yellen in focus > PRECIOUS-Gold dips after 7-day rally but set for second weekly gain > London copper set for 3rd weekly gain as mine supply drops > Oil prices fall more than $1 as supply threat eases COMPANY NEWS: RICHEMONT Amazon.com is in talks to buy Richemont-owned retailer Net-a-porter in what could be the biggest acquisition yet for the e-commerce giant, but the negotiations are in early stages and could fall apart, Forbes reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. EDF /AREVA.PA French energy group EDF is considering whether to take a stake in struggling nuclear power group Areva, business daily Les Echos reported. SAINT GOBAIN French building materials group Saint-Gobain's sale of its glass bottles business Verallia may raise up to 2.8 billion euros, Les Echos newspaper reported. BOLLORE /VIVENDI French businessman Vincent Bollore's holding company Bollore said on Thursday it had raised its stake in the French media group Vivendi beyond 10 percent. GENFIT French drugmaker Genfit said on Thursday it will begin a late stage trial later this year of its lead treatment for a liver-destroying condition, saying it failed a midstage trial in part due to its inclusion of many patients with a mild form of the disease. PIRELLI Italian tyre maker Pirelli is not talking to others about a possible counterbid after receiving a takeover offer from China National Chemical Corp, CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera told Reuters. BANCA POPOLARE MILANO The lender is working with JP Morgan to review merger options for the Milan-based cooperative lender, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. GENERALI, UNIPOLSAI Italy's antitrust said on Thursday it had slapped fines worth an overall 29 million euros on the two insurers for restricted practices in regard to participation in tenders for providing insurance for 15 publicly-owned local transport companies. Both companies said they will appeal the decision. LUFTHANSA German aviation association BDL said all German airlines, including Lufthansa and its unit Germanwings, had agreed to discuss possible new rules requiring two crew members to be in the cockpit at all times following the Germanwings crash. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)