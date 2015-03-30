European Factors to Watch on Monday March 30

PARIS, March 30 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 27 to 35 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX
to open 42 to 44 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40
to open 26 points higher, or up 0.6 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
Compass Group PLC Pre Close Trading Statement Release
Full Year 2014 Direct Energie SA Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Polymetal International PLC Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Vranken Pommery Monopole SA Earnings Release
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
No major U.S. company reporting on Monday.
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0800 IT Business Confidence Mar
0800 IT Consumer Confidence Mar
0900 EZ Business Climate Mar
0900 EZ Economic Sentiment Mar
0900 EZ Industrial Sentiment Mar
0900 EZ Services Sentiment Mar
0900 EZ Consumer Confidence Final Mar
1200 DE CPI Prelim Mar
1200 DE HICP Prelim Mar
1230 US Personal income Feb
1230 US Core PCE Price Index Feb
1400 US Pending homes Feb
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0527 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,082.17 0.17 % 3.63
NIKKEI 17854.23 1.24 % 219.09
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 462.98 0.23 % 1.06
EUR/USD 1.2178 0.06 % 0.0007
USD/JPY 120.30 -0.31 % -0.3700
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.245 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 0.593 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,178.91 0.3 % $3.55
US CRUDE $56.68 -0.77 % -0.44
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares swing higher as China nears 7-yr high
> US STOCKS-Wall St ends 4-day skid on late tech rally
> Nikkei up in choppy trade; airline shares outperform on weak oil prices
> TREASURIES-Bond prices rally on month-end buying, hold gains after
> FOREX-Dollar supported even as Yellen drives home message of patience
> PRECIOUS-Gold slips as Yellen signals U.S. rate hike on track
> METALS-London nickel slides to lowest since 2009 on weak demand
> Oil prices fall as Iran, world powers seek nuclear deal
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)