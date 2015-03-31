European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening flat to lower

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
LONDON, March 31 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open flat on Tuesday, Germany's DAX to fall 16 to 20 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to drop 13 to 14 points, or as much as 0.3 percent. EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Full Year 2014 Pirelli & C SpA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Kingfisher PLC Earnings Release MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0700 DE Retail Sales 0745 FR Consumer Spending 0855 DE Unemployment 0930 GB GDP 1000 EZ Inflation, Unemployment 1355 US Redbook 1400 US CaseShiller 1445 US Chicago PMI 1500 US Consumer Confidence ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,086.24 1.22 % 25.22 NIKKEI 19334.99 -0.39 % -76.41 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 485.79 0.53 % 2.55 EUR/USD 1.0787 -0.42 % -0.0045 USD/JPY 120.18 0.1 % 0.1200 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.949 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.209 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,182.03 -0.31 % -$3.67 US CRUDE $48.10 -1.19 % -0.58 > Asia up on Wall St rally and China hopes, euro sags on Greece > Wall St rebounds from recent losses; deals help > Nikkei rises on Wall Street gains; heads for 3 straight monthly gain > Prices mostly steady as Wall Street rallies > Yen, Aussie hit hard as dollar gains traction > Gold set for 2nd monthly loss as U.S. rate hike eyed > LME nickel extends savage selloff on weak demand, record stocks > Oil extends losses as deadline for Iran nuclear deal looms (Reporting by Atul Prakash)
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.