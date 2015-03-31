版本:
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening flat to lower

LONDON, March 31 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's
FTSE 100 to open flat on Tuesday, Germany's DAX to fall 16 to
20 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to drop 13 to
14 points, or as much as 0.3 percent.
    
    EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
    Full Year 2014 Pirelli & C SpA Earnings Release 
    Full Year 2014 Kingfisher PLC Earnings Release  
    
    MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    0700 DE Retail Sales
    0745 FR Consumer Spending 
    0855 DE Unemployment
    0930 GB GDP
    1000 EZ Inflation, Unemployment
    1355 US Redbook
    1400 US CaseShiller
    1445 US Chicago PMI
    1500 US Consumer Confidence 
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT: 
                                             LAST  PCT CHG    NET CHG
 S&P 500                                 2,086.24   1.22 %      25.22
 NIKKEI                                  19334.99  -0.39 %     -76.41
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                           485.79   0.53 %       2.55
 EUR/USD                                   1.0787  -0.42 %    -0.0045
 USD/JPY                                   120.18    0.1 %     0.1200
 10-YR US TSY YLD                           1.949       --      -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                             0.209       --       0.00
 SPOT GOLD                              $1,182.03  -0.31 %     -$3.67
 US CRUDE                                  $48.10  -1.19 %      -0.58
  > Asia up on Wall St rally and China hopes, euro sags on Greece 
  > Wall St rebounds from recent losses; deals help 
  > Nikkei rises on Wall Street gains; heads for 3 straight monthly gain 
  > Prices mostly steady as Wall Street rallies 
  > Yen, Aussie hit hard as dollar gains traction 
  > Gold set for 2nd monthly loss as U.S. rate hike eyed 
  > LME nickel extends savage selloff on weak demand, record stocks 
  > Oil extends losses as deadline for Iran nuclear deal looms 
    

 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)
