版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 2日 星期四 13:35 BJT

European Factors to Watch on Thursday April 2

PARIS, April 2 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open flat to 1 point higher, or up 0.01 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 27 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 12 to 13 points higher, or up 0.3 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
 Electrocomponents PLC Trading Statement Release                          
 Full Year 2014 F Marc de Lacharriere Fimalac SA Earnings Release           
 Full Year 2014/15 Tate & Lyle PLC Trading Statement Release               
 Q4 2014 Marks and Spencer Group PLC Trading Statement Release            
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    Q4 2015 Carmax Inc                               
    Q2 2015 Micron Technology Inc                   
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    0800 IT ISTAT Public deficit/GDP Q4
    0830 GB Markit/CIPS Cons PMI Mar
    1130 US Challenger Layoffs Mar
    1230 US International Trade Feb
    1230 US Initial jobless claims w/e
    1345 US ISM-New York Index Mar
    1400 US Durable Goods Feb
    1400 US Factory orders Feb
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0534 GMT:
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,059.69    -0.4 %     -8.2
 NIKKEI                              19351.77    1.66 %   316.93
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       489.34    0.66 %     3.22
 EUR/USD                                1.078    0.17 %   0.0018
 USD/JPY                               119.58   -0.14 %  -0.1700
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.871        --     0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.174        --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,203.23   -0.06 %   -$0.77
 US CRUDE                              $49.62   -0.94 %    -0.47
                                                                
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise, US jobs data in focus 
  > US STOCKS-Wall St declines after data; automakers fall 
  > Tokyo's Nikkei share average rises 2.02 pct 
  > TREASURIES-Prices pick up on surprisingly soft jobs report 
  > Disappointing U.S. hiring data, factory survey weigh dollar down 
  > PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains as market braces for weak US jobs data 
  > METALS-London copper drifts ahead of Easter break 
  > Oil retreats from large jump as focus returns to Iran talks 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐