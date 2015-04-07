Europe Factors to Watch-Stocks set to rise; TNT eyed

PARIS, April 7 European stocks were set to rise on Tuesday, tracking a rally on Wall Street after Friday's surprisingly weak U.S. jobs data fuelled expectations the Federal Reserve could hold off longer on raising interest rates. Shares in Dutch package delivery company TNT Express will be in the spotlight after FedEx Corp said on Tuesday it has offered to buy the firm for 4.4 billion euros ($4.8 billion) in cash in a deal supported by the management boards of both companies. Greece will be in focus again after Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Sunday the country "intends to meet all obligations to all its creditors, ad infinitum," seeking to quell default fears ahead of a big loan payment Athens owes the IMF later this week. At 0608 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.6-0.9 percent. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0607 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,080.62 0.66 % 13.66 NIKKEI 19640.54 1.25 % 242.56 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 494.78 0.34 % 1.67 EUR/USD 1.0917 -0.04 % -0.0004 USD/JPY 119.54 0.02 % 0.0200 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.897 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.184 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,213.66 -0.05 % -$0.64 US CRUDE $51.78 -0.69 % -0.36 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia up on Wall Street's lead > Wall Street ends higher as rate hike worries ease > Nikkei rises to near 2-week high as U.S. rate fears ebb > TREASURIES-Prices slide after Friday's U.S. jobs report-related gains > FOREX-Dollar recovering as jobs disappointment fades; RBA next up > PRECIOUS-Gold retreats from 7-week top as dollar firms > METALS-London copper climbs, but demand capped by China concerns > Brent falls over 1 percent after Goldman forecasts lower prices COMPANY NEWS: TNT EXPRESS Package delivery company FedEx Corp will buy Dutch logistics company TNT Express to expand package deliveries in Europe, the companies said. FedEx said it will pay 8 euros in cash per ordinary TNT Express share, a premium of 33 percent over TNT's closing price of 6 euros on the Amsterdam exchange on April 2. VIVENDI, ORANGE French media group Vivendi has made a 250 million euro ($275 million) indicative offer for most of Dailymotion, the video-sharing website owned by French telecoms group Orange, a source said on Monday. LAFARGE, HOLCIM Lafarge boss Bruno Lafont wants someone with experience of the cement industry to be chief executive in the French group's planned tie-up with Swiss peer Holcim, daily newspaper Le Monde said. VINCI, EIFFAGE The French government may have agreed to a 0.57 percent hike in toll-road tariffs this year as par of talks to end a long-running dispute with motorway operators, French dailies Le Figaro and les Echos said. Government officials could not be immediately reached for comment. RICHEMONT, YOOX Executives and early investors in Net-a-Porter are trying to agree with Richemont what should be the fair value of their combined 7 percent stake in the online fashion retailer, as they seek to cash out ahead of its planned merger with Yoox, sources close to the matter said. ALLIANZ Investors yanked $7.3 billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund in March as Pimco's flagship fund continued to reel six months after the exit of co-founder Bill Gross. COMMERZBANK A federal judge on Friday formally approved a settlement between the U.S. government and Commerzbank to resolve sanctions and anti-money laundering violations. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)