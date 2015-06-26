版本:
European Factors to Watch on Friday June 26th

LONDON, June 26 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 13 to 17 points lower, or down 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open down between 20 and 28 points, or as much as 0.2 percent lower,
and France's CAC 40 to open down 18 points, or 0.4 percent lower.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:  
    
 Tesco PLC                                       Q1 2015/16 Tesco PLC
                                                 Interim Management
                                                 Statement Release
 Medion AG                                       Q4 2014/2015 Medion AG
                                                 Earnings Release
 

    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    
    0600    DE    Import Prices
    0645    FR    Consumer Confidence
    0800    EZ    Money-M3 Annual Growth
    0800    IT    Business Confidence
    1400    US    University of Michigan Sentiment
    1430    US    ECRI Weekly
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0518 GMT: 
    
    
                                            LAST  PCT CHG    NET CHG
 S&P 500                                2,102.31   -0.3 %      -6.27
 NIKKEI                                  20740.5  -0.15 %      -30.9
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                          483.55  -0.87 %      -4.26
 EUR/USD                                  1.1183  -0.19 %    -0.0021
 USD/JPY                                  123.27  -0.27 %    -0.3300
 10-YR US TSY YLD                          2.398       --       0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                            0.863       --       0.00
 SPOT GOLD                             $1,173.83   0.09 %      $1.00
 US CRUDE                                 $59.76    0.1 %       0.06
 
  
  > Asia stocks fall, euro drifts as Greek crisis deepens        
  > US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower, but health stocks rally        
  > Nikkei held below peak, Greece keeps investors cautious        
  > TREASURIES-Prices slip on lingering optimism for Greece deal     
  > FOREX-Euro bides time as Greece talks drag on            
  > PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up as Greece fails to clinch debt deal     
  > METALS-Copper set for first weekly climb in 6 weeks        
  > Oil prices steady, all eyes on Greece                
    

 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

