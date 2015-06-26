European Factors to Watch-Shares seen lower with all eyes on Greece

(Adds detail, company news)
LONDON, June 26 European stocks were set to open lower on
Friday, with investors discouraged by a lack of progress in Greek debt crisis
negotiations heading into crunch talks at the weekend.
Greece failed again to clinch a deal with its international creditors on
Thursday, setting up a last-ditch effort on Saturday to avert a default next
week or start preparing to protect the euro zone from financial market turmoil.
Futures for the EuroSTOXX 50, FTSE 100, DAX and
CAC were all down 0.5-0.8 percent at 0603 GMT.
Residual optimism that some sort of deal may be struck helped support
European shares on Thursday, which ended mixed even as the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.3 percent at 1,573.05 points.
However, while a deal on Saturday is possible, traders said that the high
amount of uncertainty ahead of the negotiations meant it was likely that there
would be sharp swings in the market on Monday, making investors unwilling to
leave themselves exposed heading into the weekend.
"The collapse of talks again on Thursday at the eurogroup level... means
that any deal before the end of play on Friday is extremely unlikely", Craig
Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.
"By the time the markets reopen next week, Greece may have either secured a
deal or accepted default to the IMF... with all this in mind, I expect to see
significant risk aversion this morning with investors preparing for fireworks
over the weekend."
In a quiet day for corporate reporting, Tesco may provide some
support for the market after Britain's biggest supermarket showed a tentative
recovery in its key home market, beating forecasts even as sales continued to
decline.
COMPANY NEWS:
TESCO
Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco showed a tentative recovery in its key
home market was starting to move onto a stronger footing, with the sales decline
in its first quarter coming in ahead of forecasts.
K+S
The company said it was assessing options after Potash Corporation of
Saskatchewan Inc proposed to acquire all its shares. A source told
Reuters that K+S was likely to reject the offer, which would value the company
at slightly more than 40 euros per share.
METRO
Erich Kellerhals, the minority owner and founder of Media-Saturn Holding
GmbH, repeated he wanted to buy back Europe's biggest electronics chain from
German retailer Metro AG Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.
BOUYGUES, ALTICE, NUMERICABLE-SFR, ILIAD
European telecoms group Altice outlines the terms of its rejected bid for
Bouygues Telecom and says the offer, worth "a minimum of 10 billion euros,"
remains on the table.
ORANGE
The takeover bid by French telecoms group Orange of Spain's Jazztel
was accepted by 95 percent of shareholders of the Spanish group, business daily
Expansion said.
SOPRA STERIA, SOCIETE GENERALE
Societe Generale sells its 7.04 percent stake in business consultants Sopra
Steria for around 111 million euros.
SANOFI
CEO Olivier Brandicourt has told unions he will present a five-year
strategic plan in November after the French drug company's third-quarter
results, unions say.
TOTAL
The French oil major is in talks to sell its gas pipeline in the UK's North
Sea to ArcLight Capital partners, a U.S.-based private equity firm focused on
energy infrastructure, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the
matter.
CVC/KKR/ENDESA
Private equity funds CVC and KKR are studying a bid for a
sizeable stake in Endesa, the Spanish subsidiary of Italian energy
group Enel, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
BP
Penn Virginia Corp's shares rose as much as 23 percent on Thursday
following a report that BP Plc had offered to buy the U.S. oil and gas
producer for $8 per share.
VINCI
The French company said it bought New Zealand-based HEB Construction, which
employs 750 people and generated revenue of about 230 million euros in 2014.
POPULAR
Spain's Banco Popular is eyeing acquisitions of U.S. and Mexican banks and
deals could be announced over the next quarter, business daily Cinco Dias said
on Friday.
EUROPCAR
The European car rental company's fully subscribed initial public offering
of 10.7 million shares has been priced at 12.25 euros, Goldman Sachs
International said.
HORNBACH HOLDING
Hornbach Holding said Q1 EBIT fell 13 percent to 77 million euros ($86
million) but it continued to aim for full-year consolidated EBIT at around the
same level as in 2014/15.
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0600 DE Import Prices
0645 FR Consumer Confidence
0800 EZ Money-M3 Annual Growth
0800 IT Business Confidence
1400 US University of Michigan Sentiment
1430 US ECRI Weekly
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0518 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,102.31 -0.3 % -6.27
NIKKEI 20740.5 -0.15 % -30.9
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 483.55 -0.87 % -4.26
EUR/USD 1.1183 -0.19 % -0.0021
USD/JPY 123.27 -0.27 % -0.3300
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.398 -- 0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 0.863 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,173.83 0.09 % $1.00
US CRUDE $59.76 0.1 % 0.06
