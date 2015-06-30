European Factors to Watch-Shares set to extend slump as Greece nears default

(Adds quote, detail)
LONDON, June 30 European stocks were seen falling on Tuesday,
extending the previous session's drop as Greece looked set to default on an
international loan ahead of a weekend referendum that could pave the way for it
to leave the euro.
With Greece hours away from defaulting on a 1.6 billion euro loan from the
International Monetary Fund, tens of thousands of Greeks rallied on Monday to
back their leftwing government in a clash with foreign lenders which has pushed
Greece close to financial chaos and forced a shutdown of its banking system.
The European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said if Greeks
rejected an offer from creditors to save them from bankruptcy in Sunday's
referendum, it would be taken as a signal that they wanted to quit the euro.
"Greece (remains) centre stage and the wide consensus points to a default on
Tuesday," Jonathan Sudaria, trader at London Capital Group, said in a note.
"Although European banks were badly hit yesterday, officials in Brussels
were adamant this time broader risk has been contained."
Euro zone stocks suffered their biggest one-day fall since 2011 on Monday,
with southern European banks in particular getting pummelled after Greece shut
its banks and imposed capital controls.
The fall was set to continue, with futures on the Euro STOXX 50,
French CAC, Britain's FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX down
0.5 to 0.7 percent.
While Juncker made a last minute offer in a bid to reach a deal before
Tuesday's deadline, there was little sign that Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras was prepared to drop his repeated rejections of the bailout offer.
The Athens stock market and main stock index is set to remain shut on
Tuesday.
COMPANY NEWS:
LUFTHANSA
Talks to resolve a pay dispute at German airline Lufthansa have made enough
progress to lift the threat of any immediate work stoppages, flight attendants'
union UFO said early on Tuesday.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, TELEFONICA DTL
The European Union reached a preliminary deal on Tuesday to scrap mobile
roaming charges across the 28-country bloc by June 2017 and to require telecoms
operators such as Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE and Orange ORAN.PA to treat all
Internet traffic equally.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Royal Dutch Shell could begin drilling for oil in the Arctic off Alaska as
early as the third week in July, when it expects sea ice to begin clearing, a
spokesman said on Monday.
RIO TINTO
Former Xstrata boss Mick Davis' X2 Resources is in "serious" talks to
purchase some of Rio Tinto Plc's Australian coal assets, the Financial
Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.
HIKMA : Jordan's Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc has emerged as a bidder
for German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim's generics unit Roxane Labs, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
FRAPORT
German airports operator Fraport is in talks to sell part of its cargo
business to Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), industry publication Cargo
Forwarder Global said without citing sources.
ALSTOM
The chief executive of French engineering group Alstom is confident the
planned sale of the group's power business to General Electric Co will
win European Union approval, he was quoted saying in a newspaper interview.
TRANSGENE
The biotechnology company said on Monday it was restructuring to focus on
reasearch and development, a move that is expected to result in the loss of
approximately 120 positions, mostly in manufacturing and pharmaceutical
development and support functions.
EUROTUNNEL
Employees of a ferry service recently sold by Eurotunnel renewed a blockade
of the northern French port of Calais on Monday after a court rejected their bid
to extend the service's charter contract with Eurotunnel.
LEONI
The group still aims to achieve a 7 percent EBIT margin by 2016 and
considers some bolt-on takeovers, Chief Executive Dieter Belle told
Boersenzeitung.
ADLER REAL ESTATE
The property group decided not to pursue a convertible bond issue due to the
Westgrund merger in the current market environment.
EUSKALTEL
Spanish telecoms company Euskaltel said late on Monday it had set its price
for its initial public offering (IPO) at 9.5 euros per share, valuing the
company at 1.2 billion euros.
AENA
Spanish air traffic controllers are to strike over four days in July in a
dispute over penalties given by airport operator AENA to controllers for a
strike in 2010, their union said on Monday.
OHL
Spanish privately-owned conglomerate Grupo Villar Mir wants to sell Torre
Espacio, one of Madrid's tallest skyscrapers, and has brought in real estate
consultants Aguirre Newman to help it do so, three sources with knowledge of the
matter said.
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0600 DE Retail sales
0645 FR Consumer spending, producer prices
0700 CH KOF indicator
0755 DE Unemployment
0800 IT Unemployment
0830 GB GDP
0900 EZ Inflation
0900 IT Inflation
1255 US Redbook
1400 US Consumer Confidence
