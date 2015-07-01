European Factors to Watch-Shares seen bouncing back

LONDON, July 1 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE
100 to open about 42 points higher, or up 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX
to gain around 94 points, or 0.9 percent, and France's CAC 40
to rise 40 points, or 0.8 percent, on Wednesday.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 ended down 1.3 percent
in the previous session to its lowest in more than a week. It fell 4 percent
last month, the biggest monthly drop in two years. The pan-European FTSEurofirst
300 also finished 1.3 percent lower.
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0750 FR Markit Mfg PMI
0755 DE Markit Mfg PMI
0800 EZ Markit Mfg PMI
0830 GB Markit/CIPS Mfg PMI
1100 US Mortgage Market Index
1215 US ADP National Employment
1345 US Markit Mfg PMI Final
1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)