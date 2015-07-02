European Factors to Watch-Futures point to flat open on Greece

LONDON, July 2 European shares were expected to open broadly flat on Thursday, with Greece just days away from a referendum that may decide its future in Europe and investors awaiting a U.S. employment report ahead of a holiday weekend.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, the CAC 40 and the DAX were 0.3 percent higher at 0639 GMT. Futures on the FTSE 100 were flat.

Greece's defiant prime minister Alexis Tsipras urged Greeks on Wednesday to reject an international bailout deal, a day after the country became the first developed economy to default on debt to the International Monetary Fund, wrecking any prospect of repairing broken relations with European Union partners ahead of Sunday's vote.

"Till (the referendum) markets are in limbo," said Jonathan Sudaria, trader at London Capital Group, "and even today's (U.S.) non-farm payrolls will struggle to shift markets out of their current holding pattern."

Elsewhere on markets there appeared to be a dent to merger mania, with the U.S. filing a lawsuit on Wednesday to stop Sweden's Electrolux AB, which owns the Frigidaire, Kenmore and Tappan brands, from buying General Electric Co's appliance business, according to a Justice Department statement.

Deal announcements kept coming, however, with insurance giant ACE agreeing to buy upmarket property insurer Chubb Corp for $28.3 billion, and Spanish travel technology company Amadeus saying it would buy Navitaire, a subsidiary of Accenture Plc.

July also marks Tidjane Thiam's first month as chief executive of Credit Suisse, with investors optimistic that he will successfully switch Credit Suisse's focus to lucrative Asian wealth management and shrink its cash-intensive investment bank.

TESCO

Carlyle Group CG.O and MBK Partners are among the shortlisted bidders for Tesco PLC's South Korea business which is valued at about $6 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

AMADEUS

The Spanish travel technology company said it would buy Navitaire, a subsidiary of Accenture Plc ACN.N, for $830 million, to focus mainly on digital services for airline passengers.

LLOYDS BANK

The UK bank said the government had reduced its stake in the bank to 15.9 percent from 16.87 percent previously, in a further step towards its full privatisation.

GERMAN AUTOMAKERS

The German auto-industry association VDA publishes 6-month car sales. VW's US core brand sales were up 5.6 percent in June. U.S. June sales for the Mercedes-Bend brand were up 5.8 percent.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The group will invest $280 million to begin Jeep production in India from 2017 through an expanded joint venture with Tata Motors TAMO.NS, it said on Wednesday.

PERSIMMON

One of Britain's biggest housebuilders said volumes and revenue rose in the first half of the year as consumer sentiment remained resilient even in the run-up to May's general election.

IPSEN

Expects sales growth acceleration with a 2020 outlook for organic sales of 1.8 billion euros to 2 billion euros ($1.99 billion to $2.21 billion) and a core operating margin of above 26 percent. Plans to focus on specialty care on niche therapeutic areas and on primary care on the gastrointestinal segment.

(Reporting by Lionel Laurent)