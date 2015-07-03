European Factors to Watch on Friday, July 3

LONDON, July 3 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 3 to 4 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 25 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open up 12 points, or 0.3 percent higher. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0745 IT Services PMI 0750 FR Services, Composite PMI 0755 DE Services, Composite PMI 0800 EZ Services, Composite PMI 0830 GB Services PMI 0900 EZ Retail sales ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0521 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,076.78 -0.03 % -0.64 NIKKEI 20537.66 0.07 % 15.16 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 476.82 -0.34 % -1.62 EUR/USD 1.1091 0.07 % 0.0008 USD/JPY 123.14 0.08 % 0.1000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.386 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.853 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,167.00 0.11 % $1.25 US CRUDE $56.72 -0.37 % -0.21 > Asian stocks slip as China rout intensifies, dollar weak > Wall St edged down on Greece worries, tepid U.S. data > Nikkei drifts lower ahead of Greek vote > Disappointing jobs report boosts U.S. bond prices > Dollar treads water after disappointing U.S. jobs data > Gold firms above 3-1/2 month low after sluggish U.S. jobs data > London copper set for second weekly gain on demand hopes > Oil prices drop on rising US rig count, China market probe (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Liisa Tuhkanen)