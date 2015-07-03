版本:
European Factors to Watch on Friday, July 3

LONDON, July 3 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 3 to 4 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 25 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open up 12 points, or 0.3 percent higher.
    
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    
    0745    IT    Services PMI
    0750    FR    Services, Composite PMI
    0755    DE    Services, Composite PMI
    0800    EZ    Services, Composite PMI
    0830    GB    Services PMI
    0900    EZ    Retail sales
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0521 GMT: 
        
                                             LAST  PCT CHG     NET
                                                               CHG
 S&P 500                                 2,076.78  -0.03 %   -0.64
 NIKKEI                                  20537.66   0.07 %   15.16
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                           476.82  -0.34 %   -1.62
 EUR/USD                                   1.1091   0.07 %  0.0008
 USD/JPY                                   123.14   0.08 %  0.1000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                           2.386       --    0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                             0.853       --    0.01
 SPOT GOLD                              $1,167.00   0.11 %   $1.25
 US CRUDE                                  $56.72  -0.37 %   -0.21
 
  
  > Asian stocks slip as China rout intensifies, dollar weak     
  > Wall St edged down on Greece worries, tepid U.S. data        
  > Nikkei drifts lower ahead of Greek vote                
  > Disappointing jobs report boosts U.S. bond prices            
  > Dollar treads water after disappointing U.S. jobs data        
  > Gold firms above 3-1/2 month low after sluggish U.S. jobs data    
  > London copper set for second weekly gain on demand hopes    
  > Oil prices drop on rising US rig count, China market probe    
    

 (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Liisa Tuhkanen)

