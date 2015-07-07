版本:
European Factors to Watch on Tuesday July 7

LONDON, July 7 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open up 12 points, or 0.2 percent higher, Germany's DAX 
to open 9 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open
up 2 points, or flat in percentage terms.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
    
    
 Marks and Spencer Group PLC                     Q1 2015/2016 Marks and
                                                 Spencer Group PLC Interim
                                                 Management Statement Release
 ASOS PLC                                        Q3 2015 ASOS PLC Trading
                                                 Statement Release
 
    
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    
    0545    CH    Unemployment Rate
    0600    DE    Industrial output
    0645    FR    Trade data
    0830    GB    Industrial, Manufacturing Output    
    1230    US    Trade data
    1255    US    Redbook
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT:
    
                                           LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                               2,068.76  -0.39 %    -8.02
 NIKKEI                                20378.49   1.32 %   266.37
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                         461.17  -0.53 %    -2.47
 EUR/USD                                 1.1033   -0.2 %  -0.0022
 USD/JPY                                 122.59   0.03 %   0.0400
 10-YR US TSY YLD                         2.301       --     0.02
 10-YR BUND YLD                           0.764       --    -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                            $1,167.51  -0.18 %   -$2.14
 US CRUDE                                $53.00   0.89 %     0.47
 
  
  > Asia shares win reprieve but Greece, China concerns weigh    
  > US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower in volatile session     
  > Nikkei rebounds; Greece, China in focus                
  > TREASURIES-Yields fall on fears of Greek exit from euro zone    
  > FOREX-Euro edges lower ahead of euro zone summit on Greece    
  > PRECIOUS-Gold dips below $1,170 despite Greek debt crisis    
  > METALS-London copper drifts, focus on Greece, China        
  > Oil prices stabilise after massive selloff                
    

 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

