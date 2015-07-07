European Factors to Watch on Tuesday July 7

LONDON, July 7 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open up 12 points, or 0.2 percent higher, Germany's DAX
to open 9 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open
up 2 points, or flat in percentage terms.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
Marks and Spencer Group PLC Q1 2015/2016 Marks and
Spencer Group PLC Interim
Management Statement Release
ASOS PLC Q3 2015 ASOS PLC Trading
Statement Release
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0545 CH Unemployment Rate
0600 DE Industrial output
0645 FR Trade data
0830 GB Industrial, Manufacturing Output
1230 US Trade data
1255 US Redbook
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,068.76 -0.39 % -8.02
NIKKEI 20378.49 1.32 % 266.37
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 461.17 -0.53 % -2.47
EUR/USD 1.1033 -0.2 % -0.0022
USD/JPY 122.59 0.03 % 0.0400
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.301 -- 0.02
10-YR BUND YLD 0.764 -- -0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,167.51 -0.18 % -$2.14
US CRUDE $53.00 0.89 % 0.47
> Asia shares win reprieve but Greece, China concerns weigh
> US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower in volatile session
> Nikkei rebounds; Greece, China in focus
> TREASURIES-Yields fall on fears of Greek exit from euro zone
> FOREX-Euro edges lower ahead of euro zone summit on Greece
> PRECIOUS-Gold dips below $1,170 despite Greek debt crisis
> METALS-London copper drifts, focus on Greece, China
> Oil prices stabilise after massive selloff
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)