European Factors to Watch on Friday July 10

LONDON, July 10 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 46 to 54 points higher, or up as much as 0.8 percent,
Germany's DAX to open up 226 to 232 points, or 2.1 percent higher, and
France's CAC 40 to open 76 to 84 points higher, or up 1.8 percent.
    
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    
    0600    DE    Wholesale Price Index
    0645    FR    Current account, Industrial output
    0800    IT    Industrial output
    0830    GB    Construction data, Trade balance
    1230    CA    Employment data
    1500    US    Wholesale Inventories, Sales
    1530    US    ECRI Weekly index
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0519 GMT: 
    
                                           LAST  PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                               2,051.31   0.23 %      4.63
 NIKKEI                                19735.83   -0.6 %   -119.67
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                         457.82    1.2 %      5.41
 EUR/USD                                 1.1098   0.56 %    0.0062
 USD/JPY                                 121.79   0.38 %    0.4600
 10-YR US TSY YLD                         2.345       --      0.04
 10-YR BUND YLD                           0.739       --      0.01
 SPOT GOLD                            $1,161.07   0.17 %     $1.92
 US CRUDE                                $53.34   1.06 %      0.56
 
  
  > Asian shares ride China bounce, euro up on Greek hopes        
  > US STOCKS-China relief fuels Wall St gains; Apple drops            
  > Nikkei rises and market stabilises, but Fast Retailing caps gains    
  > TREASURIES-Prices drop as China, U.S. stocks rally            
  > FOREX-Signs of Greek progress lift euro, yen sags             
  > PRECIOUS-Gold clings above 4-month low on euro                
  > METALS-London copper volatile amid Greece, China relief         
  > Oil prices rise on China stocks rebound, Greek deal hopes        
    

 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

