European Factors to Watch-Shares seen rising at open

LONDON, Oct 5 European stocks were seen opening higher on
Monday, helped by gains on Asian and U.S equity markets overnight.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by
113-115 points, or 1.8-1.9 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen
opening up by 148-157 points, or 1.5-1.6 percent higher, while France's CAC 40
was expected to open up by 77-81 points, or 1.7-1.8 percent higher.
Portuguese shares could also come under the spotlight, after
Portugal's centre-right government on Sunday won an election that was a test of
its tough austerity stance, although its failure to win a majority in parliament
raises the prospect of political uncertainty.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0512 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,951.36 1.43 % 27.54
NIKKEI 18,003.02 1.57 % 277.89
EUR/USD 1.1238 0.26 % 0.0029
USD/JPY 119.91 0.02 % 0.0200
10-YR US TSY 1.981 -- -0.01
YLD
10-YR BUND YLD 0.517 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,135.11 -0.23 % -$2.63
US CRUDE $45.76 0.48 % 0.22
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise as weak US jobs dampen prospects of
near-term Fed hike
> US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher in sharp turnaround
> Nikkei rises amid signs of progress in Trans-Pacific Partnership talks
> TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise on weak U.S. jobs data
> FOREX-Dollar nurses losses after downbeat jobs report
> PRECIOUS-Gold retains sharp gains after sluggish U.S. jobs data
> METALS-London copper climbs in holiday-thinned trade as dollar dims
> Oil up as Russia ready to talk with producers, US rig count drops
