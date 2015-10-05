版本:
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen rising at open

LONDON, Oct 5 European stocks were seen opening higher on
Monday, helped by gains on Asian and U.S equity markets overnight.
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by
113-115 points, or 1.8-1.9 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen
opening up by 148-157 points, or 1.5-1.6 percent higher, while France's CAC 40
 was expected to open up by 77-81 points, or 1.7-1.8 percent higher.
    Portuguese shares could also come under the spotlight, after Portugal's
Portugal's centre-right government on Sunday won an election that was a test of
its tough austerity stance, although its failure to win a majority in parliament
raises the prospect of political uncertainty. 
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0512 GMT                               
                                          LAST    PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                              1,951.36     1.43 %    27.54
 NIKKEI                              18,003.02     1.57 %   277.89
 EUR/USD                                1.1238     0.26 %   0.0029
 USD/JPY                                119.91     0.02 %   0.0200
 10-YR US TSY                            1.981         --    -0.01
 YLD                                                       
 10-YR BUND YLD                          0.517         --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                           $1,135.11    -0.23 %   -$2.63
 US CRUDE                               $45.76     0.48 %     0.22
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise as weak US jobs dampen prospects of
near-term Fed hike 
  > US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher in sharp turnaround 
  > Nikkei rises amid signs of progress in Trans-Pacific Partnership talks  
  > TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise on weak U.S. jobs data 
  > FOREX-Dollar nurses losses after downbeat jobs report 
  > PRECIOUS-Gold retains sharp gains after sluggish U.S. jobs data 
  > METALS-London copper climbs in holiday-thinned trade as dollar dims 
  > Oil up as Russia ready to talk with producers, US rig count drops 

 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

