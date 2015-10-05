European Factors to Watch-European equity futures rise

(Adds futures prices, company news items) LONDON, Oct 5 European equity futures rose on Monday, helped by gains on Asian and U.S equity markets overnight while energy stocks could also be lifted by firmer oil prices. Futures for the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index were up by 2.2 percent, while futures on Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE 100 were up by around 2 percent. Portuguese shares could also come under the spotlight, after Portugal's Portugal's centre-right government on Sunday won an election that was a test of its tough austerity stance, although its failure to win a majority in parliament raises the prospect of political uncertainty. Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho would be the first leader in Europe to be re-elected after imposing hardships on voters under international bailout packages that followed the start of the sovereign debt crisis in 2009. Yet a minority government could unnerve investors in the Iberian country of 10 million. Not one minority administration has survived a full term in Portugal since the 1974 overthrow of the fascist regime installed by dictator Antonio Salazar. Lisbon's benchmark PSI-20 index closed up 2.1 percent on Friday. On the mergers and acquisition front, Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said it had withdrawn its 7.9 billion euro ($8.9 billion) offer for German potash producer K+S, citing a decline in global commodity and equity markets and a lack of engagement by K+S management. K+S shares were seen down 13.5 percent in pre-market trade. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0619 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,951.36 1.43 % 27.54 NIKKEI 18,005.49 1.58 % 280.36 EUR/USD 1.1237 0.25 % 0.0028 USD/JPY 120.02 0.11 % 0.1300 10-YR US TSY 1.984 -- -0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.516 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,134.26 -0.31 % -$3.48 US CRUDE $45.89 0.77 % 0.35 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise as weak US jobs dampen prospects of near-term Fed hike > US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher in sharp turnaround > Nikkei rises amid signs of progress in Trans-Pacific Partnership talks > TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise on weak U.S. jobs data > FOREX-Dollar nurses losses after downbeat jobs report > PRECIOUS-Gold retains sharp gains after sluggish U.S. jobs data > METALS-London copper climbs in holiday-thinned trade as dollar dims > Oil up as Russia ready to talk with producers, U.S. rig count drops COMPANY NEWS: ACCIONA /NORDEX : German wind turbine maker Nordex is buying Spanish firm Acciona SA's wind power business for 785 million euros ($881.7 million) in cash and shares to create a global player in the wind energy market, it said late on Sunday. CREDIT SUISSE : Credit Suisse's Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam will announce plans this month to decentralise the bank's global operations in a strategy shift that will boost its presence in Asia and cut jobs in Zurich, the Schweiz am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday. EDF /HINKLEY POINT: The two Chinese companies expected to help finance the Hinkley Point nuclear plant in Britain are only willing to take a 30 percent stake in the project, the Times reported on Saturday, in a blow to the site's owner EDF. EURONEXT : Euronext announced its September trading volumes. GLENCORE : Glencore PLC's gained as much as 71.6 pct in Hong Kong, heading towards its biggest single day gain ever. Sources familiar with the matter also told Reuters that Glencore is in talks with a Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund and China's state-backed grain trader COFCO, along with Canadian pension funds, to sell a stake in its agricultural assets. K+S : Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said it had withdrawn its 7.9 billion euro ($8.9 billion) offer for German potash producer K+S, citing a decline in global commodity and equity markets and a lack of engagement by K+S management. LLOYDS : The British government's Treasury department said a retail sale of Lloyds' shares would be launched next spring. PRUDENTIAL PLC : British insurer Prudential PLC may shift its headquarters from London to Asia to escape new European Union regulations, the Sunday Times reported citing people familiar with the matter. RCS : Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup said on Sunday it had agreed to sell its book publishing unit to rival Arnoldo Mondadori Editore for 127.5 million euros ($143 million). RICHEMONT : The completed merger of online retailers Yoox SpA and Net-A-Porter will generate a significant one-off accounting gain for Net-A-Porter parent Richemont, the Swiss company said on Monday. ROLLS ROYCE : Britain's Rolls-Royce said it would cut an additional 400 staff from its marine business by the end of next year, in its latest move to make the unit more efficient and cope with a fall in orders as a result of the lower oil price. SCHAEFFLER: German ball bearings and car parts maker Schaeffler on Monday set a price range for its initial public offering (IPO) of between 12.00 euros and 14.00 euros ($13.48-$15.72). TELENOR : Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor wants to sell its 33-percent stake in Vimpelcom and is considering all options, it said on Monday. THALES : Australia said on Monday it would buy 1,100 light armoured vehicles from French defence and electronics firm Thales SA for A$1.3 billion ($917 million). VOLKSWAGEN : Volkswagen's supervisory board will hold an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday at which finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch is expected to be appointed as new head of the 20-member controlling panel, two sources said on Sunday. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)