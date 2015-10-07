European Factors to Watch-Shares seen edging lower

LONDON, Oct 7 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE
100 to open 6 to 20 points lower, or down as much as 0.3 percent,
Germany's DAX to fall 3 to 22 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, and
France's CAC 40 to drop 8 to 17 points, or as much as 0.4 percent, on
Wednesday.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0525 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,979.92 -0.36 % -7.13
NIKKEI 18299.19 0.62 % 113.09
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 414.71 1.39 % 5.7
EUR/USD 1.1263 -0.04 % -0.0005
USD/JPY 120.05 -0.15 % -0.1800
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.056 -- 0.02
10-YR BUND YLD 0.592 -- -0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,148.42 0.15 % $1.72
US CRUDE $49.34 1.67 % 0.81
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)