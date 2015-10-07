European Factors to Watch-Shares seen edging lower

LONDON, Oct 7 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 6 to 20 points lower, or down as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 3 to 22 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to drop 8 to 17 points, or as much as 0.4 percent, on Wednesday. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0525 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,979.92 -0.36 % -7.13 NIKKEI 18299.19 0.62 % 113.09 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 414.71 1.39 % 5.7 EUR/USD 1.1263 -0.04 % -0.0005 USD/JPY 120.05 -0.15 % -0.1800 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.056 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 0.592 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,148.42 0.15 % $1.72 US CRUDE $49.34 1.67 % 0.81 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)