European Factors to Watch-Shares seen edging lower

LONDON, Oct 7 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE
100 to open 6 to 20 points lower, or down as much as 0.3 percent,
Germany's DAX to fall 3 to 22 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, and
France's CAC 40 to drop 8 to 17 points, or as much as 0.4 percent, on
Wednesday.
    
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0525 GMT: 
                                           LAST      PCT CHG      NET CHG
 S&P 500                               1,979.92      -0.36 %        -7.13
 NIKKEI                                18299.19       0.62 %       113.09
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                         414.71       1.39 %          5.7
 EUR/USD                                 1.1263      -0.04 %      -0.0005
 USD/JPY                                 120.05      -0.15 %      -0.1800
 10-YR US TSY YLD                         2.056           --         0.02
 10-YR BUND YLD                           0.592           --        -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                            $1,148.42       0.15 %        $1.72
 US CRUDE                                $49.34       1.67 %         0.81
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

