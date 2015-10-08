European Factors to Watch-Shares seen steady at open

(Adds company news items)
LONDON, Oct 8 European stocks were seen steadying on Thursday
after a four-day winning run.
Financial spreadbetters gave a range for Britain's FTSE 100 from
opening down by 2 points to opening up by 9 points, or flat to 0.1 percent
higher. Germany's DAX was seen opening flat to up by 10 points, or 0.1
percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was seen up by 4-11 points, or
0.1-0.2 percent higher.
Chinese stocks surged on Thursday after a week-long break as they tried
catching up to a global rally, while most regional markets stepped back with
Japanese equities hitting the skids on weak data.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.1 percent on
Wednesday to record its fourth straight session of gains.
Deutsche Bank shares could be in focus after the company said in
a statement late on Wednesday that it was bracing for a record pre-tax loss of 6
billion euros ($6.8 billion) in the third quarter.
The Bank of England is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at a
record low of 0.5 percent on Thursday, while the European Central Bank (ECB)
should publish minutes from its September meeting which could give clues on
whether or not the ECB is planning to ease monetary policy further.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0534 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,995.83 0.8 % 15.91
NIKKEI 18,178.20 -0.79 % -144.78
EUR/USD 1.1255 0.18 % 0.0020
USD/JPY 119.85 -0.13 % -0.1500
10-YR US TSY 2.040 -- -0.02
YLD
10-YR BUND 0.594 -- 0.00
YLD
SPOT GOLD $1,142.20 -0.24 % -$2.80
US CRUDE $47.94 0.27 % 0.13
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia flags but China stocks surge in catch-up after long
break
> US STOCKS-S&P 500 reaches three-week high as health stocks rally
> Nikkei flat as weak machinery orders data dims mood
> TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall on global central bank confidence
> FOREX-Dollar gets lift from higher U.S. yields
> PRECIOUS-Gold, silver slide as China returns from holiday
> METALS-London copper dips; Shanghai jumps after holiday break
> Oil rebounds, shrugging off U.S. stockpile build
COMPANY NEWS:
DEUTSCHE BANK :
Deutsche Bank is bracing for a record pre-tax loss of 6 billion
euros ($6.8 billion) in the third quarter, as new boss John Cryan is drawing a
line under his predecessor's performance.
EDF :
The utility said it issued $4.75 billion via a senior bond in five tranches
with maturity ranging from 5 to 40 years
FIAT CHRYSLER :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the United Auto Workers
said on Thursday they had reached a new tentative four-year labor agreement that
averted a threatened strike of the automaker's U.S. operations.
INSURERS:
Germany plans to no longer put legal limits on the interest rates that life
insurance firms guarantee their customers for the duration of their policy as
the financial stability tool will be replaced by new European risk capital
rules.
OHL :
Spanish builder and toll-road operator OHL on Wednesday said its
main shareholder would likely sell down its stake ahead of a planned 1 billion
euro ($1.12 billion) share issue that will be carried out at a highly-discounted
price.
SANOFI :
Genzyme, the rare disease unit of French drug company Sanofi, said
on Thursday five-year investigational data from the extension study of its
medication Lemtrada, sold in Europe and the United States, had shown positive
results for patients with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis.
VOLKSWAGEN :
Volkswagen AG has withdrawn its U.S. certification application
for some model year 2016 vehicles over a software feature that should have been
disclosed to regulators as an auxiliary emissions control device, the company's
U.S. chief said on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.8884 euros)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)