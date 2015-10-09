版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 9日 星期五 13:21 BJT

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening higher

LONDON, Oct 9 European shares were expected to open higher on
Friday, with IG predicting Britain's FTSE 100 to rise 51 points, or up
0.8 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 103 points, or 1 percent, and
France's CAC 40 to rise 47 points, or 1 percent.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0520 GMT: 
 S&P 500                               2,013.43    0.88 %       17.6
 NIKKEI                                18394.48     1.4 %     253.31
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                            426    1.85 %       7.74
 EUR/USD                                 1.1285    0.06 %     0.0007
 USD/JPY                                 119.98    0.06 %     0.0700
 10-YR US TSY YLD                         2.095        --      -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                           0.593        --       0.00
 SPOT GOLD                            $1,146.96    0.74 %      $8.40
 US CRUDE                                $50.50    2.16 %       1.07
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐