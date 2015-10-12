European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening steady after last week's rally

(Adds company news items) LONDON, Oct 12 European stocks were seen opening steady on Monday, after marking their best weekly gain since January last Friday. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 17-18 points, or 0.3 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen opening up by 9 points, or 0.1 percent higher while France's CAC 40 was seen down by 6 points, or 0.1 percent lower. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0537 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,014.89 0.07 % 1.46 EUR/USD 1.1368 0.12 % 0.0014 USD/JPY 120.16 -0.07 % -0.0900 10-YR US TSY <US10YT=R 2.090 -- 0.00 YLD R> 10-YR BUND <EU10YT=R 0.614 -- -0.01 YLD R> SPOT GOLD $1,158.51 0.12 % $1.38 US CRUDE $49.89 0.52 % 0.26 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares extend an October rally; dollar slips > US STOCKS-Wall St. ekes out small gain to cap strongest week of year > TREASURIES-Longer-dated U.S. bonds rise on 2015 rate-hike view > FOREX-Dollar languishes near 3-week lows; Aussie at 7-week highs > PRECIOUS-Gold near 7-week high as traders see delay in US rate hike > METALS-London copper steady, zinc holds gains on supply cut > Oil prices rise on lower U.S. rig count; China data eyed COMPANY NEWS: AB INBEV : Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev may raise its takeover offer for SABMiller ahead of Wednesday's bid deadline, a source close to the matter said on Sunday. AIRBUS : France and Saudi Arabia are to agree big aerospace contracts when French Prime Minister Manuel Valls visits the kingdom on Tuesday, sources close to the matter said on Sunday. CREDIT SUISSE : Swiss bank Credit Suisse could cut up to 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.08 billion) in costs as part of a revamp that new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam will announce this month, the Schweiz am Sonntag paper reported. FERRARI/FIAT : Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari expects its U.S. initial public offering to be priced in a range of between $48 and $52 per share, which could value the company at up to $9.8 billion, it said. GLENCORE : Mining and trading giant Glencore Plc said on Monday it would announce the proposed sale of some assets in Australia and Chile, as it sought a trading halt for its Hong Kong-listed shares, in the latest move to slash its debt pile. HSBC : A senior player in HSBC's push to improve the way it polices transactions for criminal activity left the British bank late last month, creating a possible gap in leadership as it seeks to satisfy compliance demands from U.S. regulators and the U.S. Department of Justice. PHILIPS : Philips NV said on Monday it has appointed Abhijit Bhattacharya as chief financial office, effective immediately, succeeding the departing Ron Wirahadiraksa. TESCO : Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket chain, has revamped its price-matching scheme to give shoppers instant reductions on branded goods at the till, the latest shot to be fired in the current price war. UBI : Italian cooperative bank UBI is talking to domestic rival Banco Popolare among others about a possible tie-up after a government reform of the sector that is expected to spur a wave of mergers between the country's lenders. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)