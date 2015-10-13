European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening flat to lower

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
MILAN Oct 13 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 7-12 points, or down up to 0.84 percent, Germany's DAX to open 4 points lower or 5 points higher, down 0.04 percent or up 0.05 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open down by 4-8 points, or down 0.09-0.17 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
Aeroports De Paris SA Sept traffic
Kuehne und Nagel Q3 earnings
Michael Page Trading Statement
Edenred Q3 sales
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Intel Corp Q3 earnings
JP Morgan Q3 earnings
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0600 DE CPI FINAL SEPT
0600 DE WHOLESALE PRICE INDEX SEPT
0715 CH PRODUCER/IMPORT PRICE SEPT
0830 GB CPI, RPI SEPT
0900 DE ZEW OCT
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
> Asian shares slip from 2-month high, oil regroups after slide > Wall St ends up slightly as focus turns to earnings > Nikkei falls on profit-taking, led by oil shares; Sharp soars on investment news > The U.S. bond market was closed on Monday for Columbus Day holiday > Yen edges higher as Fed uncertainty pressures dollar > Gold drops from 3-month high on profit taking > London copper takes breather from rally; stimulus hopes support > Oil up on bargain-hunting, but gains capped by stockpile forecast (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
