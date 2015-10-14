European Factors to Watch-Equity futures fall on China deflation worries

(Adds futures prices, company news items) LONDON, Oct 14 European equity futures fell on Wednesday, tracking losses in Asian markets after consumer inflation in China eased more than expected and heightened concerns about deflationary pressures in the world's second-largest economy. Futures on the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index, Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE 100 were all down by between 0.6-0.9 percent. Data on Wednesday showed that consumer inflation in China eased more than expected in September while producer prices fell for the 43rd straight month. Weak Chinese import data had already impacted markets this week, with the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closing 0.9 percent lower on Tuesday. The Lisbon stock market could also come under pressure after Portugal's caretaker prime minister failed to obtain backing from Socialist Party leader Antonio Costa on forming a new government on Tuesday, with no further talks due for now, according to the two leaders. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0615 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,003.69 -0.68 % -13.77 NIKKEI 17,891.00 -1.89 % -343.74 EUR/USD 1.14 0.21 % 0.0024 USD/JPY 119.64 -0.08 % -0.0900 10-YR US TSY 2.042 -- -0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND 0.572 -- -0.02 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,173.70 0.45 % $5.30 US CRUDE $46.76 0.21 % 0.10 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares extend losses after China prices cool > US STOCKS-Wall St declines on China fears, weak profit expectations > Nikkei falls on Wall Street weakness, China worries > TREASURIES-Prices rise on growth fears, bets on later Fed rate hike > FOREX-Dollar near 3 1/2-week low, Aussie dogged by China woes > PRECIOUS-Gold rallies for 4th day on hopes of delay in Fed rate hike > METALS-London copper slips for second day on China outlook > Oil up but capped by oversupply, China economy concerns COMPANY NEWS: AIRBUS /BAE SYSTEMS : The German government has once more stopped taking delivery of Eurofighter combat planes after a manufacturing flaw was discovered in the fuselage of the aircraft. Airbus, which is part of the Eurofighter consortium, said the capabilities of the jets were unaffected and they could continue to carry out all missions. Britain's BAE Systems, responsible for manufacturing the jet's rear part, was not immediately available for comment. ASML : ASML, a supplier to top global semiconductor makers, on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings slightly below analysts' expectations, and with fewer than expected new bookings. BAYER : Women implanted with Bayer AG's Essure permanent contraception device were more than 10 times more likely to require post-procedure surgery than those who underwent laparoscopic sterilization, a study published on Tuesday found. BHP BILLITON : Miner BHP Billiton is to sell about $3 billion in bonds, the Wall Street Journal reported. DEUTSCHE WOHNEN /VONOVIA : Vonovia announced plans for a bid for German real estate group Deutsche Wohnen, seeking to derail the planned merger of Deutsche Wohnen with peer LEG Immobilien. DIAGEO : Drinks group Diageo said it would sell the C&E Wine Brands and the Percy Fox division. EDENRED : French voucher and prepaid card provider Edenred cut its full-year operating profit goal on Tuesday, citing a slide of the real currency in its key Brazilian market in the third quarter. HOULIHAN LOKEY/LEONARDO & CO: U.S.-based investment bank Houlihan Lokey is close to buying Leonardo & Co, the financial advisory arm of Italy's Banca Leonardo, for a double-digit million euro amount, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. LVMH : LVMH on Tuesday became the first major luxury goods provider to say that the stock market collapse in China over the summer had affected sales, particularly at its flagship Louis Vuitton brand. RENAULT : French carmaker Renault plans to launch a number of utility vehicles in the Indian market and will probably offer six vehicles in this segment by 2020, The Economic Times reported. RIO TINTO : Rio Tinto Plc will have to pay more than A$200 million ($144 million) in royalties and court fees after losing an Australian legal battle with iron ore magnate Gina Rinehart. SOCIETE GENERALE : Societe Generale has agreed with New York's financial regulator to keep a record of all the communication by its employees and clients using Symphony Communication Services LLC's messaging service for seven years. SOFTWARE AG : Germany's Software AG said on Tuesday it had raised its outlook for this year's operating margin on the back of a 11-percent rise in third-quarter profits. SYNGENTA : Syngenta has withdrawn two applications for genetically modified products in the European Union following a re-evaluation of their commercial potential, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday. UBS : UBS AG will pay $19.5 million to settle civil charges alleging it made false statements to U.S. retail investors in its offering documents for complex structured notes tied to a proprietary foreign currency index, U.S. regulators said on Tuesday. VOLKSWAGEN : U.S. regulators haven't determined the legality of a new emission-control device on Volkswagen's 2016 diesel models, a top official said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)