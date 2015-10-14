European Factors to Watch-Equity futures fall on China deflation worries

(Adds futures prices, company news items)
LONDON, Oct 14 European equity futures fell on Wednesday,
tracking losses in Asian markets after consumer inflation in China eased more
than expected and heightened concerns about deflationary pressures in the
world's second-largest economy.
Futures on the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index, Germany's
DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE 100 were all down
by between 0.6-0.9 percent.
Data on Wednesday showed that consumer inflation in China eased more than
expected in September while producer prices fell for the 43rd straight month.
Weak Chinese import data had already impacted markets this week, with the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closing 0.9 percent lower on
Tuesday.
The Lisbon stock market could also come under pressure after
Portugal's caretaker prime minister failed to obtain backing from Socialist
Party leader Antonio Costa on forming a new government on Tuesday, with no
further talks due for now, according to the two leaders.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0615 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,003.69 -0.68 % -13.77
NIKKEI 17,891.00 -1.89 % -343.74
EUR/USD 1.14 0.21 % 0.0024
USD/JPY 119.64 -0.08 % -0.0900
10-YR US TSY 2.042 -- -0.01
YLD
10-YR BUND 0.572 -- -0.02
YLD
SPOT GOLD $1,173.70 0.45 % $5.30
US CRUDE $46.76 0.21 % 0.10
COMPANY NEWS:
AIRBUS /BAE SYSTEMS :
The German government has once more stopped taking delivery of Eurofighter
combat planes after a manufacturing flaw was discovered in the fuselage of the
aircraft. Airbus, which is part of the Eurofighter consortium, said the
capabilities of the jets were unaffected and they could continue to carry out
all missions. Britain's BAE Systems, responsible for manufacturing the
jet's rear part, was not immediately available for comment.
ASML :
ASML, a supplier to top global semiconductor makers, on Wednesday
reported third-quarter earnings slightly below analysts' expectations, and with
fewer than expected new bookings.
BAYER :
Women implanted with Bayer AG's Essure permanent contraception
device were more than 10 times more likely to require post-procedure surgery
than those who underwent laparoscopic sterilization, a study published on
Tuesday found.
BHP BILLITON :
Miner BHP Billiton is to sell about $3 billion in bonds, the Wall Street
Journal reported.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN /VONOVIA :
Vonovia announced plans for a bid for German real estate group
Deutsche Wohnen, seeking to derail the planned merger of Deutsche
Wohnen with peer LEG Immobilien.
DIAGEO :
Drinks group Diageo said it would sell the C&E Wine Brands and the
Percy Fox division.
EDENRED :
French voucher and prepaid card provider Edenred cut its full-year operating
profit goal on Tuesday, citing a slide of the real currency in its key Brazilian
market in the third quarter.
HOULIHAN LOKEY/LEONARDO & CO:
U.S.-based investment bank Houlihan Lokey is close to buying
Leonardo & Co, the financial advisory arm of Italy's Banca Leonardo, for a
double-digit million euro amount, a source familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
LVMH :
LVMH on Tuesday became the first major luxury goods provider to
say that the stock market collapse in China over the summer had affected sales,
particularly at its flagship Louis Vuitton brand.
RENAULT :
French carmaker Renault plans to launch a number of utility vehicles in the
Indian market and will probably offer six vehicles in this segment by 2020, The
Economic Times reported.
RIO TINTO :
Rio Tinto Plc will have to pay more than A$200 million
($144 million) in royalties and court fees after losing an Australian legal
battle with iron ore magnate Gina Rinehart.
SOCIETE GENERALE :
Societe Generale has agreed with New York's financial regulator to
keep a record of all the communication by its employees and clients using
Symphony Communication Services LLC's messaging service for seven years.
SOFTWARE AG :
Germany's Software AG said on Tuesday it had raised its outlook
for this year's operating margin on the back of a 11-percent rise in
third-quarter profits.
SYNGENTA :
Syngenta has withdrawn two applications for genetically modified products in
the European Union following a re-evaluation of their commercial potential, a
spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
UBS :
UBS AG will pay $19.5 million to settle civil charges alleging it
made false statements to U.S. retail investors in its offering documents for
complex structured notes tied to a proprietary foreign currency index, U.S.
regulators said on Tuesday.
VOLKSWAGEN :
U.S. regulators haven't determined the legality of a new emission-control
device on Volkswagen's 2016 diesel models, a top official said on
Tuesday.
