European Factors to Watch-Shares seen up on U.S. rates outlook

(Adds company news items)

MILAN Oct 15 European shares are expected to open higher on Thursday following three days of losses, tracking gains in Asia on growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will delay any interest rate increase until 2016.

Futures on the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index, Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE 100 were all up by between 0.4-0.8 percent.

Asian shares rose to 2-month highs on Thursday and the dollar struggled near multi-week lows after weak U.S. economic data added to expectations that the Fed will delay hiking interest rates.

On Wednesday, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 fell 0.8 percent while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index declined by 0.9 percent. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asia stocks rise, dollar sags as weak US data dents rate hike prospects > Wall St falls after Wal-Mart's weak forecast; Netflix down after the bell > Nikkei edges up as investors buy defensive shares > Yields fall after U.S. data supports 2016 Fed rate hike view > Dollar nurses sharp losses after weak U.S. sales figures > Gold near 3-1/2-month high on bets Fed to delay rate hike > London copper near 4-wk high as miners consider output cuts > Brent hovers near 1-1/2 week low, U.S. crude drops as supply drags

COMPANY NEWS:

VOLKSWAGEN

The German automotive watchdog has ordered Volkswagen to recall 2.4 mln vehicles.

The man Volkswagen lined up less than three weeks ago to head its North American business resigned on Wednesday, dealing a blow to the German carmaker's efforts to recover from a scandal over its rigging of U.S. diesel emissions tests.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has joined the Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency in investigating VW, which is accused of lying about emissions from diesel cars.

The French government plans to reduce a tax break on diesel fuel to encourage drivers to opt for less-polluting petrol vehicles.

UNILEVER

Consumer goods maker Unilever reported better than expected third-quarter sales on Thursday.

BURBERRY

Britain's Burberry missed forecasts for first-half sales growth and highlighted an increasingly challenging environment for luxury sales, hit particularly by greater caution amongst Chinese customers.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 on Thursday raised its 2018 outlook for sales and core profit, citing faster-than- expected growth.

SYNGENTA AG

Third-quarter sales at the Swiss agricultural chemicals group fell 12 percent year on year to $2.62 billion, it said on Thursday, missing market expectations.

NUMERICABLE

The French telecom operator said that it would pay out 2.5 billion euros to shareholders, financed in part by a loan.

FAURECIA

The French car parts maker said it expected a limited impact from its biggest client Volkswagen's struggle with a diesel emissions scandal.

CASINO

French retailer said on Thursday that the decline in group sales accelerated slightly in the third quarter, hit by weak consumer electronics demand in its top market of Brazil and the August bombings in Thailand.

ACCORHOTELS

Europe's largest hotel group said it enjoyed robust demand across most of its markets in the third quarter but cautioned that market conditions were still sluggish in France and very challenging in Brazil.

ERAMET

The French mining group said it suspended major projects as part of efforts to preserve cash flow amid a slump in metal commodity prices.

RIO TINTO

Mining group Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it has no plans to hedge its exposure to commodity markets even as energy and raw material prices tumble, intensifying an industry crisis.

ANGLO AMERICAN /GLENCORE

Chile's second-biggest copper mine Collahuasi, owned by Anglo American Plc and Glencore has postponed expansion plans, on top of its previously announced cuts, as it faces a six-year low in the price of the base metal.

REPSOL

Repsol said on Wednesday its net profit could fall by up to 22 percent in 2015, hit by low crude prices and a loss of value of some of its North-American assets which will trigger a big impairment charge in the third quarter.

ZALANDO

The online fashion retailer has lowered its 2015 profit guidance on higher marketing costs after raising its sales forecast.

MEDIASET

Italian prosecutors are investigating executives at the RTI Italian TV arm of the and soccer rights firm Infront over alleged irregularities in the assignment of Serie A soccer rights last year, a search warrant showed. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)